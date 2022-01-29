Matilda De Angelis suffering and unspoken truths, the touching declaration

Matilda De Angelis, the gorgeous and extremely talented actress and singerborn in Bologna on 11 September 1995, has made its way into the entertainment world, both Italian and internationally becoming a true style icon of beauty and class.

We recently saw it alongside the likes of Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grantin the successful miniseries released on Sky The Undoing – The Untold Truthsa psychological thriller with a good narrative climax, sober and refined.

Furthermore, in March 2021 Matilda De Angelis was at the co-conducting of the Sanremo Festival together with Amadeus, revealing a truly ironic streak and a radiant spirit. It would seem that De Angelis is living a dream, but not all that she glitters is gold, in fact in a statement he admitted he had suffered, a touching confession.

The suffering of Matilda De Angelis

Through her Instagram profile, the actress let herself go to one very touching confession revealing to his many followers that he suffered. Just when there was the case of the rapper and songwriter Madame, De Angelis took her defense, and not by chance.

Madame had posted that famous tweet, then removed it, generating memes, indignant and amused replies, and reported, “If you haven’t taken the CD, don’t make me get up while I’m eating for a photo”. A real provocation that hid a more complex meaning, in fact many supported the 19-year-old who at that moment, perhaps, had not used the most correct words to express a thinking sensation she was experiencing. But we are all human!

Matilda De Angelis has decided to stand up for her and through his Instagram stories he told of when she suffered after being a guest on the Propaganda Live episode and having said that even if you are famous certain things touch you and you are sorry.

The actress continued making an important criticism, saying that many people don’t like it when a womanespecially if young, he says what he thinks instinctivelyperhaps by mistaking the form, as if he always had to find the right way to say things and couldn’t have a moment where instinct takes over.

In reference to the controversy about Madame, he continued arguing that in his opinion the young woman did not say anything strange, what she meant was just that it makes no sense to approach a known person only to tell her. ‘you are the one who …’ if nothing is known about her.

In this regard, after taking Madame’s defense, he wanted to reaffirm a fundamental concept that is too often not taken into considerationDe Angelis strongly believes that it is a duty respect people’s privacy and try to understand if at that moment whoever is in front of you is nervous or maybe he is going through a difficult moment, after all, even a famous person is a person with his moments of light and shadow.

The problem almost seems that if you are famous you have to accept everything, because otherwise an avalanche of shitstorm arrives, fighting against hatred on social networks is an exhausting battle, which is continually fomented by an audience unable to distinguish real and social life.

In fact, Matilda says she understood what the young singer meant and that it was unpleasant to see them accused of “pulling it out”tried to explain to his followers that even if you’re famous, you don’t stop being sensitive.