Matilda: everything you need to know about the musical version of Netflix

“Matilda will be an imaginative and fresh take on the award-winning musical Matildafeaturing talented young up-and-comers alongside established stars,” said director Matthe Warchus, who also directed the Tony and Olivier Award-winning hit Broadway musical. “I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans of all the world”.

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporter the film will have original music, but it will be completely related to the story of Roald Dahl that we all know.

The characters of the parents, the brother and the friends of Matildaso we’re going to have to wait a bit longer to get to know the full cast so we can compare it to the original cast that was the reason the 1996 movie was such a big deal at the time.

Matilda converted to Mara Wilson It’s legend and has aged nicely over the years, so making a remake is dangerous territory, even if it’s an adaptation of a hit Broadway musical.

Fans did not react well to the new adaptation of Mulan of Disney and many other remakes, so the new version of Matilda must find the perfect formula so that both fans of the history of the 90s and the new generations can enjoy the film and the power of a story that talks about the importance of being yourself and not letting the world and its opinions make you change.

When it premieres?

For now, Netflix says it’s coming to the platform soon.

What is it about?

Just like in the books, the film follows a girl with supernatural abilities who is ignored by her parents and sent to a school with an evil headmistress, where she must help her classmates break free and discover their strength.