Matilde Gioli, have you noticed the similarity? There are those who are ‘suspicious’ of the surname

Matilde Gioli, have you noticed the similarity? There are those who are ‘suspicious’ of the actress’s surname.

The famous actress Matile Gioli he is truly in a golden age, both for his career and for his love life. It has been noted that the beautiful performer looks a lot like another very famous woman. Do you know who it is?

Matilde Gioli was born in Milan in 1989. Her real surname is Lojacono, but she decided to use her mother’s maiden one. Currently, he has found success with the star rating series Doc-in your hands 2, where she plays the doctor Giulia Giordano. A curiosity about her acting career is that she started almost by accident. He was on the set of Human capital, where he ran as extra and director Paolo Virzì he noticed her and offered her a part. From there his career started, reaching today’s success. But returning to her beauty, do you notice any similarities with another very famous actress?

Matilde Gioli: the resemblance to another famous actress

Social networks have now become a world unto themselves, where you can freely express your thoughts or opinions on any topic of public interest. Users often notice details that most people miss. In this case it is about the particular similarity of Matilde Gori with another world famous actress. This is the diva of Hollywood Angelina Jolie.

Gioli and the American actress are certainly a very similar type of woman. Both seductive and mysterious, they resemble each other mainly due to the shape of their full lips. Even the contrast of colors, which goes from light eyes to a more olive complexion and brown hair are details that the two actresses have in common. Finally, the shape of the face of Matilde Gioli looks a lot like that of Jolie, especially with specific hairstyles. The most attentive social media users have also noticed the similarity between their surnames, coming to think that Gioli has chosen precisely this because it looks like Jolie. This theory was then promptly denied by the person concerned.

For us they are both beautiful! And you see this similarity between Matilde Gioli And Angelina Jolie?