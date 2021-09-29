Matrix 4 and John Wick 4: updates from Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves has plenty of action in store for his loyal fans. The actor will star in two upcoming action films: Matrix Resurrections And John Wick 4. The Canadian actor had an interview with Today, during which he provided several updates on both projects.

Keanu Reeves, new updates on Matrix 4

As for the fourth chapter of the saga of The Matrix, or Matrix Resurrections, Reeves promises a soul that matches his action. “It is quite surprising. It’s a beautiful movie, a love story, an action story, and it’s full of ideas“said the actor.”It’s a ‘Matrix’ movie. Lana Wachowski is a director, visionary and writer. It was really something special for me personally and creatively to be involved“. The video of the interview:





“There are many beautiful images, cinema and food for thought. It’s a ‘Matrix’ movie. It’s kind of a confrontation with who we are and what’s going on. In search of the best of ourselves“.

The news on John Wick 4

After providing details on the highly anticipated new chapter in the Matrix saga, which began in the 1990s, Reeves expressed his enthusiasm for the crazy action scenes shot for the new “John Wick” movie, also a successful film series, now in its fourth chapter.

“Let’s go all the way. There are some truly amazing actions in “John Wick” and new characters“he revealed.”It was really fun to play the role again and tell this story“. And he added:”We are opening up to the world and right now we are shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. “In short: the action will not miss at all, neither in the new chapter of the Matrix, nor in the one dedicated to the assassin. Matrix Resurrections will debut at the cinema on December 22, 2021, while John Wick 4 will be released in theaters on May 27, 2022.