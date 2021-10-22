News

Matrix 4, classified as violent and with foul language

Matrix 4, the film will arrive on the big screen on January 1, 2022, will bring back the actor Keanu Reeves in the role of Neo, there will also be Carrie Anne Moss in the role of Trinity.

The story has already been classified as forbidden to minors due to the violence and vulgarity present in the film, Lana and Lilly Wachowski changed the conception of the cinema world thanks to the famous film “Matrix”.

The title was necessary to be able to understand the popular culture of the early years in the 21st century, after about 30 years fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the fourth chapter of the film and cult saga.

Matrix Resurrection is presented as the return between Neo and Trinity, everyone is wondering that the fourth chapter will live up to the expectations of the fans, now grown over the years.

The film was classified as forbidden to minors by the North American organization for the classification of films based on spectators, the film has been classified as Rated R, which means that it will be forbidden to minors under the age of 17 due to the vulgar language and violence present in the film.

The fourth chapter will arrive in Italian cinemas on January 1, 2022, and will see the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie Anne Moss as Trinity.

Matrix 4, the film has been rated R rated and will be banned to audiences under the age of 17

In the fourth chapter will also be part of the cast Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Toby Onwumere.

Lana Wachowski directed the film with a script co-written with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, the film was produced by Grant Hill, starring James McTeigue and Lana Wachowski herself.

While the fourth chapter executive producers are Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Jesse Ehrman and Bruce Berman. The creative team that will be behind the scenes is understood by the collaborators of Sense8, while the directors of photography are Daniele Massaccesi and John Toll.

For the scenography there will be Hugh Bateup and Peter Walpole, in addition the editor Joseph Jett Sally will take care of the post production and the costume designer Lindsay Pugh will give life to the famous characters, while the visual effects supervisor Dan Glass will immerse us in the futuristic atmosphere of the giant. cinematic.

