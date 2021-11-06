Matrix 4, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving will be featured in the film according to rumors

As the release of Matrix Resurrections at the end of the year, rumors continue to rise about the top-secret plot of the fourth installment of the franchise between old acquaintances and new entrants to the cast.

The first Matrix Resurrections trailer posed more questions than answers and sparked rumors on the web. Hugo Weaving came close to wearing Agent Smith’s shoes again Matrix Resurrections, before scheduling conflicts eventually forced him to decline the offer. However it could still have an impact on the plot of the film. According to One Take News they will come used flashbacks and archival footage to bring Smith back to the big screen. Whenever a new character imitates a line spoken by Smith in the original trilogy, we will reportedly see Weaving talking about the fragment in question, tying Resurrections to the first three films.

The mysterious character of Jonathan Groff he could be Weaving’s potential successor as Agent Smith but we won’t find out until December 22, 2021 when the film hits theaters.

Another actor we won’t see in Matrix Resurrections And Laurence Fishburne who admitted not being part of the cast because he was not asked, but always second One Take News his presence will still be felt indirectly thanks to the flashbacks since archival footage will also be used in the film for his character. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their iconic roles, take a look at the new photo from Matrix Resurrections and let us know in the comments what you think of this gimmick to bring the two characters back.