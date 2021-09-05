Matrix 4 – Resurrection: what do we know about the fourth chapter of the saga?

“What does real mean?” Morpheus had asked us even before midnight struck the new millennium. And U.S, after first seeing The Matrix in 1999, we had not been able to find an answer to this question. The Wachowskis’ film had defied all reasoning, allowed or not, as no film had ever done before. He had not made us dream or fantasize distant worlds, universes in which we face each other with lightsabers, tyrannical dinosaurs or elves with ethereal shapes. It made us question our current and real perceptions. That is why even a religious cult was born from all of this, the Matrixism. And as in any self-respecting cult, a “resurrection” cannot be missing.

What do we know about this new chapter that awaits us in the Matrix saga? Because only Lana Wachowski will direct it and, finally, why Matrix Resurrections could be a sensational metaphor (again) about the meaning of life, death and other kinds of “transitions”?

The resurrection of the Matrix

(Re) connect with history: Neo, the Chosen One, finally freed humanity from the imprisonment of machines, making us open our eyes to the Matrix, the “matrix of numbers” which was nothing but the fake reality in which we humans we lived. During this battle we lost all the main protagonists of the “trinity” of the Matrix, namely Morpheus, Trinity and even Neo.

Although the story has moved on with other projects, such as online multiplayer The Matrix Online and short films by Animatrix, the three of them remained a closed chapter. Until now.

What has leaked at the moment is a return of all three main protagonists, including a “new” Morpheus played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The twists, the hype and the consequent expectations from the fans were not long in coming. As well as an interesting theory that it might relate to Trinity’s return from beyond, it was revealed where we are in the plot, a factor that would motivate the change of look of Keanu Reeves in this “new” Neo.

The CinemaCon trailer shows a Thomas Anderson in therapy, with a beard and long hair, a look that definitely reminds us of another superb Keanu character.

Neo doesn’t seem to remember anything about the Matrix and of saving humanity, brief images appeared in the trailer in which he is later seen meeting him in a Trinity bar. But the two do not seem to recognize each other, they do not remember each other, even if, perhaps, they feel that something unites them.

What, though? A return to the Matrix, another trip to the rabbit hole? What if that Trinity was a “woman in a red dress”, just as fans theorize on the web, if she was nothing more than a simulation, indeed, if she were even an agent?

Come to think of it, the resurrection is not exclusive to the “messiah”. On the other hand, how not to be influenced from the choice not to reconfirm on the set Hugo Weaving, alias Agent Smith.

The lack of such an important character leaves a hole in who could be the villain this time, opening the door to many antagonists who may still have an ace up their sleeve, including the Merovingian.

Spoons and perceptions in the Matrix

Nothing is certain with the Matrix, by now we know, not even spoons exist. Above all, nothing is taken for granted, banal or subdued when it comes to Lana and Lilly Wachowski, born as Larry and Andy respectively. Underlining this point is important in order to better understand the story behind the two brilliant minds that gave birth not only to the Matrix, but also to Cloud Atlas and product V for Vendetta.

In the same year as their latest (unfortunately) critically panned film, Jupiter – The fate of the universe, the two sisters released their first TV series, Sense8, in collaboration with J. Michael Straczynski.

The project was very ambitious: the Wachowskis wanted to show their vision on modern society, offering a personal point of view, or as we could better call it, offering their “sense”.

In particular, Lana underlined the importance of having included a transgender character, Nomi Marks, inspired by some autobiographical scenes.

But from the second season, Lana is left alone at the helm of the director: her sister has interrupted her collaboration and withdrew from the set of Sense8. Because? At that time, precisely in March 2016, Lilly Wachowski has come out and she also declared herself transgender like her sister.

Lana had already concluded her transition period in 2008, after years of rumors, while her sister had a completely different path, sometimes conflicting even with her work.

“Lilly needed to take some time off”, said Lana, explaining in an interview the reasons behind the choice of the then brother to abandon the series of Sense8. But apparently it wasn’t the TV series that was the problem: “By that time I had finished my transition and I was totally exhausted”, Lilly said in a recent interview.

“We had practically never stopped shooting Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending and the first season of Sense 8. We worked on post production while simultaneously starting the pre-production of the next one, projects that each involved more than 100 days of sets alone.

I couldn’t take it anymore, also because I was literally being reborn at that time and I needed time for myself. So I decided to give up for a while to reconnect with myself as an artist.

We started talking about Matrix 4 in the short time between our parents’ deaths, five weeks apart. And there was something about this idea of ​​going back to something I had already done, which I found frankly uninteresting.

All things together, my transition, the death of our parents and above all the thought of putting on old shoes again that I really didn’t want to wear anymore, convinced me that it was not what I wanted. “

This is called “transition”

It is not known if Lana and Lilly will still collaborate together. Everything is possible, even “reborn”. But why choose “resurrection” as the title? Each chapter of the Matrix has seen a succession of “R” codes, Reloaded the sequel and Revolutions the third installment. Resurrection carves out a prophetic role, in all respects “revealing”.

Keanu Reeves had released some small previews in an interview on how he reacted to the new film, saying that: “Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script, which is a love story, it is something that inspires, and it is a wake up call that entertains with great action. And all will be revealed.”

How can we not reconnect the “awakening”, or rather, the “return” to life, as a metaphor for the transition period that both sisters have lived through?

What we can expect from Matrix Resurrections is not the effort of wanting to add more to something already perfect, it is precisely the desire to go “beyond”.

The entire Matrix saga represents the moment when the Wachowskis became famous and also embarked on their own paths to get to what they are today. No more slaves of the “matrix”, finally free.