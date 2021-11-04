Matrix 4 Resurrections, release date, plot and cast: what you need to know

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to play the role of Neo and Trinity in the sci-fi universe of the Matrix, in what promises to be one of the most anticipated films of the coming months

18 years after the release of Matrix Revolutions, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to take on the role of Neo and Trinity in the sci-fi (and somewhat cyberpunk) universe of Matrix, in what promises to be one of the most anticipated films of the coming months. The theatrical release date is January 01, 2022. The film is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

It will be titled Matrix Resurrections and will be directed by Lana Wachowski alone who returns to the project without her sister Lilly Wachowski with whom she directed the original trilogy.

The cast

Besides Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss who will return to interpret the roles of Neo and Trinity, among other characters we also find: Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe; Lambert Wilson as the Merovingian; Daniel Bernhardt will be Agent Johnson again.

Among the new names in the cast are: Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra and Christina Ricci. These should be central characters in the new story.

Among the recurring characters, however, we find: Toby Onwumere, Marx Riemelt, Erendira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Telma Hopkins, Clayton Watson, Ian Pirie, Chris Reid, Etienne Vick, Andrew Koponen, Mel Powell, James D. Weston II, John Lobato and Thomas Dalby.

The plot

The trailer for The Matrix 4 begins with the character played by Neil Patrick Harris talking to Neo. We are in a San Francisco of the near future and the ex Eletto lives in a real world that is certainly monotonous, in a way very similar to what was seen in the first film released in 1999. “Am I crazy?” Neo asks. “We don’t use that word here,” explains Harris. Shortly thereafter, Neo makes contact with Trinity inside a club, asking her if the two have ever met before. The trailer continues with some blue pills poured into a sink, with Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” music track in the background.