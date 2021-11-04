Matrix 4 Resurrections, the release date and everything you need to know about the 2021 film

The script for the new Matrix movie was written by the director herself in collaboration with Aleksander Hemon And David Mitchell.

18 years after the release of Matrix Revolutions , the new chapter of the famous saga will arrive in cinemas on 1 January 2022. The new film will be titled Matrix Resurrections and it will be directed by itself Lana Wachowski returning to the project without his sister Lilly Wachowski with which he directed the original trilogy.

For this reason, the hopes of fans (and director Lana Wachowski) are placed in the new Matrix Resurrections that could be the new beginning for the franchise.

But if the first film has become a real must in science fiction cinema, the same cannot be said of the two sequels. Reloaded And Revolutions which, despite the stratospheric collections, have not been able to match the size of the first Matrix.

In short, the original Matrix trilogy was a real success with audiences and critics and this thanks to the powerful mix of action with references to philosophy, spirituality and technology.

The idea is to “bring back to life” a product that has become a cult film over time, with the first Matrix which grossed $ 495 million and four Academy Awards for Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Sound Editing and Best Special Effects.

Matrix Resurrections, the cast

Matrix Resurrections, the official trailer of the film

As we all know Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss they will return to play the roles of Neo and Trinity; despite the “ambiguous” ending of Revolutions which hypothesized the death of the two, but without going into detail. This could be the first problem of the new film even if the characters have confirmed that it will not go back to the past but will somehow move forward.

Among other characters we also find: Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe; Lambert Wilson in the role of the Merovingian; Daniel Bernhardt will be Agent Johnson again.

Among the new names in the cast we find: Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra And Christina Ricci. These should be central characters in the new story.

Among the recurring characters, however, we find: Toby Onwumere, Marx Riemelt, Erendira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Telma Hopkins, Clayton Watson, Ian Pirie, Chris Reid, Etienne Vick, Andrew Koponen, Mel Powell, James D. Weston II, John Lobato and Thomas Dalby.

The bad news is that in Matrix Resurrections it won’t be back Laurence Fishburne in the role of Morpheus who blatantly said he was not invited by Lana Wachowski.

Excellent absent too Hugo Weaving, the historian Agent Smith. The actor said he tried to reconcile the shoot with a theatrical performance but that, in the end, the director changed her mind about his presence.

Matrix Resurrections the plot

As for the plot of the new Matrix, there are still many obscure points. From what we know, it appears Neo is back in the real world but no longer remembers being the chosen one.

Man is tormented by dreams and visions to which he does not find meaning and which he is telling his psychologist to try to shed light on these “memories”.

Here Trinity should come into play, which should set in motion (as it was for the first film) the whole path of understanding reality that will lead Neo to open his mind again.

It seems that for the first part of the film the chosen one will be stuck in the “artificial” reality that his brain tries to counteract with visions and dreams about the real world and his past.

When Neo remembers his role and his powers he may decide to intervene even more deeply on the Matrix and go even further into the white rabbit hole.