Matrix 4, the official trailer reveals the return of actor Keanu Reeves as Neo. At the cinema and in streaming from December

It will be titled The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the series Matrix which will see the return of the hero of Keanu Reeves, Neo, as revealed by the trailer official, out in cinema and on the HBO Max streaming service in December.

The film Original Matrix it came out in 1999 and the first ones two sequels They were both of them released in 2003. The series involves a reality virtual built by a futuristic artificial intelligence to enslave humanity. In trailer, which premiered online on Thursday, also sees the return of co-star Carrie-Anne Moss.

The content of the trailer

The preview begins with a bearded Reeves seeking guidance from a bespectacled psychiatrist, played by How I Met Your Mother’s Neil Patrick Harris. Reeves’ character says he is doing dreams which seem to allude to Neo’s past as a messianic figure of a movement of resistance in war with the AI ​​behind the Matrix.

As Neo looked like die at the end of 2003’s Matrix Revolutions, we are led to wonder if Reeves is playing a different or alternate iteration of his original character.

The same could also apply to Moss’ resistance fighter Trinity, who doesn’t seem to recognize Reeves when they meet and shake hands in a bar. Additionally, Thomas / Neo may try to block the memories of the man he once was, perhaps by swallowing handfuls of revealing blue pills.

In the original film, a Neo one was offered pill of that color that would allow him to return and continue his simulated existence. Neo, of course, chose to take a red pill which, in the words of Morpheus by Laurence Fishburne, allowed him to “stay in Wonderland and [vedere] how deep is the rabbit hole. Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll is a recurring motif in the Matrix universe and appears again in book form in the new three-minute trailer.

A tattoo of a rabbit alluding to Carroll’s White Rabbit is seen on the arm of another character, played by British-Chinese actress Jessica Fenwick. The background music, meanwhile, is Jefferson Airplane’s White Rabbit, a 1967 psychedelic anthem inspired by Carroll’s writing and imagery.

At the urging of Candyman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the bearded Keanu ends up taking a red pill that seems to reveal the secrets of the Matrix. It also seems to awaken martial arts prowess that allows him to hit his new friend so hard that it shatters the simulated dojo they’re fighting in.

The personage Abdul-Mateen II appears to have many of the attributes of Morpheus, suggesting which could be a younger version or possibly the son of the Fishburne character. Fishburne himself revealed last year that he was “not invited” to reprise his signature role in Lana Wachowski’s film.

While the original trilogy was directed by Lana Wachowski in tandem with her sister Lily, the fourth film being directed by Lana herself. Yet having one less person behind the camera doesn’t seem to have had an impact on the new film’s explosive chaos.

Trains, helicopters, motorcycles and cars these are just some of the means of transport that are left riddled with bullets or torn to pieces. If there is a tall building nearby, meanwhile, you can be sure that someone will throw themselves out or down from it at some point.

Last updated: Friday 10 September 2021, 17:42



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED