Matrix 4, Warner Bros unveils the definitive title of the film with Keanu Reeves

It is not yet clear when the fourth chapter of the Matrix will arrive in theaters, but in the meantime Warner Bros has officially released the final title of the film with Keanu Reeves. The film will be called “The Matrix Resurrections” and will see the return of almost all of the original cast, seen in the trilogy, along with new characters.

Among the most anticipated films of the year there is, without a doubt, Matrix 4. The fourth and, presumably, last chapter of the saga comes after almost years of absence from the big screen, considering that the last film appeared around the 2000s, which is why the return to the cinema represents a real event for fans. There Warner Bros, meanwhile, on the occasion of CinemaCon, an event held every year in Las Vegas, he announced the official title of the film. The film, therefore, will be called: The Matrix Resurrections.

The first images of Matrix 4

The news was reported in preview by Deadline which also revealed that during the event Warner Bros also announced the first teaser trailer of the film which, however, has not yet been made available online by the well-known production company. As far as we know, however, the first to appear on the scene is Neo, obviously played by Keanu Reeves who is in a San Francisco of a distant future, not too far from the one that already appears in the first film of the trilogy. In the first images of the fourth chapter of the saga, therefore, other faces already met in previous films also appear, such as Trinity (Carrie Ann-Moss), or the character played by Neil Patrick Harris. In addition, we also find in the cast Jada Pinkett-Smith (Niobe), Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson), Lambert Wilson (The Merovingian), Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra and Jonathan Groff.

When it arrives in theaters

The arrival at the cinema of Matrix 4 is expected by the end of 2021, at least this is what was declared by Warner Bros which, instead, had hypothesized the arrival in the cinema by 2022. After the various stops due to the pandemic which, on several occasions, he stopped filming on the set, the film seems to be in the pipeline and therefore all that remains is to wait for the definitive announcement by the production company ready to launch the last chapter of the franchise.