Matrix 4, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and the meeting with Keanu Reeves on the set: “I said ‘Oh me..a”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II he recalled the emotion he felt during his first meeting with Keanu Reeves on the set of Matrix 4. The actor also described the enormous ambition of the film, which can also be understood from the cutting-edge equipment used by Lana Wachowski for the filming of the new chapter of the saga.

After a series of postponements, it looks like Matrix 4 may hit theaters by the end of this year. Waiting to find out if the new chapter of the sci-fi franchise will be able to convince the most loyal fans, we think the words of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to further increase the hyper for the film. The American actor is one of the new faces joining the opera directed by Lana Wachowski, and this week he told The Hollywood Reporter that he was impressed on set when Keanu Reeves arrived to shoot their first scene together. As is well known, in fact, Reeves will reprise his iconic role of Neo, while the female star Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity. Both characters appeared to die at the end of The Matrix Revolutions, so their resurrections will likely be at the center of the new film’s plot.

At the moment, no details have been revealed about the plot, nor about Abdul-Mateen II’s role in the film. “I remember Keanu and his first line“, the actor told THR, adding:”I looked up and there was Keanu, and I said, ‘Oh me..a, I’m really in the Matrix’. There was just Keanu in that voice. And the technology that Lana has incorporated, the camera equipment I’ve never seen before. It is so ambitious. It was really interesting to make the film at a time when the world is so warped and reality so distorted. It might creep in a little if you let it“.

Loading... Advertisements

Jessica Henwick, another new addition to the Matrix franchise, previously stated: “There are definitely moments on set where Yahya and I look at each other and just say ‘Matrix 4’. Lana Wachowski is doing really interesting things on a technical level, in the same way that, you know, she created a style at the time. I think it will change the industry again with this film. There are some machines that I have never seen before and that we are using now. That’s probably all I can say about this“.

Abdul-Mateen II and Henwick aren’t the only new faces in the franchise. The two actors are in fact joined by Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Max Riemelt, Priyanka Chopra and Christina Ricci. Among the performers who return together with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss we mention Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt.