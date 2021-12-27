Matrix as it ends and meaning of the film with Keanu Reeves

In all the rankings of the best science fiction films of all time, Matrix cannot be missing. Andy and Larry Wachowski’s film, now Lilly and Lana Wachowski, hit the cinema in 1999, effectively changing the rules of the game.

How does the Matrix end and what is the meaning of the film with Keanu Reeves? The first question is easy to answer, while the second is more complex. Let’s find out together.

Matrix to being transgender

There are several possible readings of the Matrix. One of these, which has its roots in the experience of the Wachowski sisters (brothers at the time). “It is a metaphor for the transgender world. At least that was the original intention. However, the world was not yet ready to receive the message “. These are the words of Lilly Wachowski, co-creator with Lana. He explained how the film has always been about the desire for transformation. The first film featured the Switch character, the director recalls, who was a man in the real world and a woman in the matrix.

Matrix philosophical meaning

For many, the Matrix is ​​one reworking of the myth of Plato’s cave. Neo is like one of the chained men, forced to stare at the bottom of their prison. However, he realizes that what he sees is nothing more than a copy of reality and not reality itself.

It is a being who lives in doubt. However, he manages to break his chains, awakening from the deep sleep that represents the human condition. A state of being well expressed by Schopenhauer. To interrupt everything is the intervention of Morpheus.

This gives Neo a chance to be reborn. He decides: blue pill or red pill. It can continue to live in a lie that is structured to resemble reality or face the truth, however harsh and unpleasant it may be. Neo is Alice and she decides to discover how deep the white rabbit’s lair is, that is, to pass from the slavery of the mint to absolute freedom.

How the Matrix ends

In the finale of the first chapter of The Matrix we see Neo crossing the city, chased by the agents. He is desperate for a phone that can disconnect him from the Matrix. However, Smith manages to get the better of him and kills him. In the real world, meanwhile, Trinity speaks into his ear, telling him she is in love with him. It was what the oracle had prophesied: she would fall in love with the Chosen One. This means that he cannot really be dead.

His body wakes up. The agents resume firing but he renders them harmless, stopping the bullets in midair. Neo can see the Matrix as it really is. He sees behind the curtain left to fall upon humanity by the machines. Smith tries to attack him but in vain. Neo manages to destroy him, getting inside him and making him implode.

The Chosen thus resumes his escape and, connecting to a telephone, reaches the ship. Just in time, so Tank and Morpheus can take out the cuttlefish with an IEM. Neo is now aware of his own identity and is ready to fight for humanity.

