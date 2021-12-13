Matrix Awakens the first PS5 vs Xbox Series X for Unreal Engine 5 • Eurogamer.it

From the stage of The Game Awards, last Friday night, the first product usable in Unreal Engine 5: a tech demo available for free on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, Matrix Awakens, which shows how far the prodigious graphics engine can go.

It didn’t take long why ElAnalistadeBits, YouTube channel that deals with technical comparisons on the various consoles, uploaded a video about it: the results, following a capture and analysis on all three consoles of the current generation, are shown below.

All three consoles play Matrix Awakens in dynamic resolution and at 30fps: up PS5 and Series X runs at 1620p (but 1404p on average), while Series S aims for 1080p (which remains on average 828p). The use of the Temporal Super Resolution, an upscale technique, is present on all three machines, as well as on all three there seems to be constant stuttering during the cinematics that bring the demo to the 24 / 25fps, and even the quality of the textures always seems to be the same.

Series S fails in some comparisons: the viewing distance is slightly shorter; the technology used to reproduce global illumination and reflections, Lumen, on Series S it has a lower setting, which affects the resolution of reflections and shadows; as for Lumen, also the geometry virtualization system, Nanite, on Series S it doesn’t perform as well as on Sony and Microsoft flagships. Series S, however, curiously proves to be faster in loading times, even if in any case we are talking about mere tenths of a second, and together with PS5 it has a slightly more stable framerate than Series X during gameplay.

Are you impressed with the capabilities of Unreal Engine 5 in this demo? But above all, where do you think we will arrive after a few years of running-in and familiarization by the developers with such a formidable graphics engine?

Source: YouTube