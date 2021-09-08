Matrix, but is it Neo or John Wick? Keanu Reeves fans joke about the star’s look

During the course of yesterday evening the first images and a first taste of the trailer for Matrix Resurrections, which will continue the adventures of Neo and Trinity within the machine-dominated reality. From the images we saw the new look of Keanu Reeves very similar to that of John Wick and the fans went wild!

Ever since they were announced practically together Matrix 4 (now officially titled Matrix Resurrections) And John Wick 4 they have often interchanged with each other for the presence in both films of Keanu Reeves protagonist and this one created both confusion between the two franchises and joy for fans of both action sagas. However, yesterday’s release of the first glimpse of the trailer’s Matrix Resurrections has confused fans even more, as Keanu Reeves’ new look as Neo is very similar to the one exhibited in the John Wick films.

The comments of the fans on social media are not long in coming, making fun of the look of the beloved actor, Keanu Reeves who has recently celebrated his 57 years. Some in fact wrote: “My dad was convinced for a year that Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 were the same movie. The image strengthens his theory“. Or again: “John Wick will punch the Matrix after discovering his dog wasn’t real“. Another insists:”You could tell me this is the first image of John Wick 4 and I would believe you“. Still: “First look at John Wick in Matrix 4“.

The first images and a first taste of the Matrix Resurrections trailer are available by going to the What Is The Matrix? and from there clicking on the two pills that appear on the screen you are redirected to two mini-trailers.

Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters on December 22, 2021. Filming for John Wick 4 is underway right now around the world.