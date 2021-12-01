Matrix, Carrie-Anne Moss reveals her hardest scene

With the release of Matrix: Resurrections Closer and closer, Trinity actress Carrie-Anne Moss talked about some of the franchise’s most iconic moments. One of the most acclaimed scenes is undoubtedly the famous motorcycle chase of Matrix Reloaded.

To the microphones of Entertainment Weekly, Moss revealed how exhausting the scene was, both physically and emotionally: “I’m not a very experienced motorcyclist. I trained on a small bike and then a bigger bike and then an even bigger bike. The life of a passenger depended on my being flawless and perfect, because I knew that if I allowed my mind a moment of doubt I could have hurt another human being. And I felt that emotion all those days …It was exhausting“.

One of Trinity’s most famous jokes remains “avoid this!” said while pointing a gun at the back of the head of an officer. Shouting it right after Reeves’ bullets timeline, the actress recounted: “Someone recently asked me for a photo and they asked me if I could do that” dodge this “scene. I thought about it for a second and said ‘No’“.



Both Moss and Keanu Reeves will return in the fourth installment of the franchise as Trinity and Neo, check out the trailer for Matrix Resurrections. Find out which are the best films of Carrie-Anne Moss in our in-depth study awaiting the release of the fourth chapter of The Matrix theJanuary 1, 2022.