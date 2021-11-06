Matrix, Italy 1 / Keanu Reeves protagonist of a film that has become a cult

Matrix will be broadcast today, November 6, from Italia 1 starting from 14.25. It is one of the most viewed science fiction films in the world. Only the title immediately reminds the story and its protagonists even to those few who have not had the pleasure of seeing it. The first film in a Trilogy that left its mark on the cinematic world, for its immensely visionary and futuristic plot, Matrix, original title The Matrix, was released in theaters in 1999, written and directed by brothers Larry and Andy Wachowski; later became, after the transition of both, Lana and Lilly. The film, in the most absolute cyberpunk style, owes its name to the Latin term Matrix, generating matrix, widely used in computer science. In this specific case it represents a kind of simulated reality created by machines.

The cast bears important names such as that of Keanu Reeves, Neo, already the interpreter of great and popular films such as Point Break, The Devil’s Advocate, Speed And Johnny Mnemonic; Lawrence Fishburne, interpreter of Morpheus, appreciated in films such as Passengers and Batman v Superman, and Carrie Ann Moss, Disturbia, Silent Hill and Chocolat. The Matrix was such a significant film that it was chosen for conservation in the National Film Registry of the United States Library of Congress.

Matrix, the plot of the film

We read the plot from Matrix. Thomas A. Anderson, the protagonist of this film, lives a double life: by day a diligent, law-abiding computer software programmer, and by night a very active hacker under the name of Neo. Supervised by Agents Smith and Brown precisely because of the many computer crimes committed, he will be arrested and then released with a bug in his body. One night, on his computer monitor, cryptic sentences sent by Trinity, another expert hacker, second to the mysterious Morpheus, will appear.

Intrigued Neo will join them, and in a short time he will understand that everything he believed is not reality, and that the world around him is only fiction. Morpheus explains to him that since birth all humans have lived in an alternative vision, the Matrix, a neuro-simulation to keep them calm; and immobilized and nourished from birth with the flesh of the dead. Trinity and Morpheus belong to the 22nd century, in an Earth now without light and the continuous struggle between humans and machines with artificial intelligence. Neo, after many twists and turns and those actions that have made this film known all over the world, will understand his true identity and will begin to fight in defense of all humanity.

