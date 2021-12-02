Matrix, Keanu Reeves: “Studios weren’t ready for trans character in first movie”

We are just weeks away from returning to the world of Matrix with the fourth film of the famous film saga starring Keanu Reeves born from the imagination of the Wachowskis, and in talking about the films, the actor remembers how initially there was also a transgender character in the first movie.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly !, Reeves commented on the mentality of the era of the first film, calling it a little behind what the film was intended to convey.

In fact, it seems that the first versions of the script featured a character who, once he entered the world of the Matrix, became of a different sex.

“I think the studio wasn’t ready for that“was his observation as to why nothing more was done about it.

As The Insider also reports, it would have been an androgynous character named Switch, originally intended to be played by a woman in the world of the Matrix, and by a man in the real one.

This insertion should have represented the “transmasculine” experience, as one of the directors, Lilly Wachoswski, told in a 2020 interview,

And, in words very similar to those of Reeves, the director stated: “The corporate world was not ready for such a thing. Everything that has to do with the Matrix has to do with the desire to transform, but it all came from an undeclared point of view.”.

We do not know, however, what Matrix Resurrections will reserve for us, but we will find out on January 1st at the cinema.