‘Matrix’ legal slugfest exposes Hollywood’s shifting priorities

For Hollywood business specialists, the rift between the Warner Bros. movie studio and its financial partner Village Roadshow Entertainment Group has been akin to seeing Neo and Trinity break up in “The Matrix.”

For 25 years, Los Angeles-based Village Roadshow and Warner Bros. enjoyed a fruitful relationship, during which the Village put up some $4.5 billion to co-finance 91 films, including such hits as “The Matrix,” “Sherlock Holmes ” and “Joker”.

Village Roadshow shared the spoils of Warner Bros. wins while softening the blow of flops like “Jupiter Ascending” and “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.”

But the power couple’s partnership was embroiled in a conflict that rivals a celebrity’s messy divorce.

Village Roadshow sued Warner Bros. this month for breach of contract, accusing the studio of “consistent and deliberate coordinated efforts” to “take away significant intellectual property value and prop up” its sister streaming service, HBO Max. Warner Bros. denies any wrongdoing and calls Village’s actions “misleading.”

The growing dispute is a window into the drastic reforms facing the companies and the strategic shifts that have defined the entertainment business in recent years. These include the race to streaming services, changes in the companies’ DNA, and the cancellation of traditional co-financing deals as studios increasingly want to control established franchises for reversals and spin offs. As these trends accelerate, the fights are not likely to go away.

The centerpiece of the litigation is “The Matrix Resurrections,” which Warner Bros. changed from an exclusive theatrical release to a shared debut via same-day streaming on HBO Max, the service parent company WarnerMedia launched in 2020 to compete with Netflix. .

According to Village Roadshow, the simultaneous December release cut the film’s box office to a meager $37.6 million in the US and Canada.

The “Matrix” sequel was part of Warner Bros.’s controversial strategy of same-day releases of HBO Max movies during 2021, dubbed “Project Popcorn,” which was intended to be both an adaptation to the pandemic and a shot of adrenaline for your new streaming business. Filmmakers and production companies were angry at the loss of potential profits, so the company struck deals with stars, directors and financial partners.

But Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow couldn’t come to an agreement before the debut of the fourth “Matrix” installment, and now the accusations are rampant.

Warner Bros. claimed that Village Roadshow refused to pay the more than $100 million it had agreed to provide to finance the film. However, because the film was insured, the Village Roadshow logo appeared in the opening credits, and it also received more than 40 tickets for the premiere, according to legal documents.

“Village’s actions have been misleading and this dispute is equally artificial,” the studio said in a statement.

“Village was happy to see his name in the credits of the film, traveled to the world premiere in San Francisco and presented himself to the media as a producer… This is not how we do business, certainly not with trusted partners.”

However, the dispute is much broader than “The Matrix” and the ‘Popcorn Project’. Warner Bros. plans to release half of its movies directly into streaming instead of in theaters. Village Roadshow maintains that some of them are derivatives (sequels or spin offs) of works of which he is a co-owner.

Beyond streaming concerns, Village Roadshow accused Warner Bros. of preventing the company from engaging in works based on its films against its rights.

In addition, he claimed that Warner Bros. did not allow him to invest in the upcoming film “Wonka,” starring Timothée Chalamet, even though it co-financed Roald Dahl’s 2005 adaptation “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Warner Bros. argues that the new film is not a direct prequel to the Johnny Depp film, so the studio was not required to let Village Roadshow participate under the terms of its contract.

The Village Roadshow also highlighted that Warner Bros. demanded that it relinquish its rights to co-finance a TV show based on the Tom Cruise movie, “Edge of Tomorrow,” which it jointly invested in before moving forward. The studio opted to cancel the broadcast after the Village Roadshow declined, according to the lawsuit.

“When Village Roadshow refused, WB said loudly what it had been whispering: that it will not allow Village Roadshow to benefit from any of its derivative rights in the future,” the company said in its complaint.

Producers who worked with Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow, who spoke anonymously to protect those relationships, were quick to point out that neither company is the same as it was when the pact began in 1997.

At the time, Village Roadshow Pictures was the film subsidiary of Melbourne, Australia-based Village Roadshow Ltd., the entertainment giant founded by Roc Kirby. Warner bosses maintained close relationships with the Kirby family over the years. In 2013, Village Roadshow executives flew in from Australia to attend Warner Bros. chairman Barry Meyer’s retirement party after a tough succession battle.

But Village Roadshow is now in the hands of private equity firm Vine Alternative Investments, which acquired a majority stake with Falcon Investment Advisors, in 2017. Village Roadshow’s former film-focused leaders, including Bruce Berman, who was once an executive from Warner Bros., have since been gone. The company is now led by Steve Mosko, a television veteran who was hired as CEO after a long career at Sony Pictures Television.

For its part, Warner Bros. has been through multiple messy corporate sagas over the years. Relations with talent soured under the ownership of AT&T, which took over WB in 2018 as part of an $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner. Now the phone giant is poised to spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery, in a deal expected to close in April.

Many of those who oversaw Warner Bros. during the heyday of the Village Roadshow relationship, from Bob Daly and Terry Semel to Meyer and Alan Horn and Kevin Tsujihara, are gone. However, some of the people who manage WB’s day-to-day business, including COO Carolyn Blackwood, have been with the company for years.

If Village Roadshow and Warner Bros. parted ways for good, it would be the last co-financing deal to be cut short. Studios used to welcome partners to jointly invest in movies, in order to mitigate risk through broad deals. Now that intellectual property is everything for entertainment companies, they want to get more of their franchises.

The transition to home streaming services has also turned traditional co-financing upside down. With the movie business model, financiers would share in the profits from a blockbuster. But if a movie streams on HBO Max, where it’s a small part of a larger subscription offering, the financier doesn’t get the same advantage.

Legendary Entertainment invested in the Warner Bros. films “The Hangover” and “Dark Knight” through a co-financing deal that ended in 2013. Legendary now makes films with Warner Bros. through a different strategy, in which the studio premieres tapes of it, including the recent “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Dune”, while investing in their productions.

Warner Bros. in 2018 decided not to renew its co-financing deal with RatPac-Dune after The Times reported that director-producer Brett Ratner had been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and misconduct. The director denied the accusations. WB in 2019 bought RatPac-Dune’s financial holdings in movies like “Wonder Woman.”

Co-financing still exists in Hollywood through companies like Canada’s Bron Creative, though such deals now largely serve to de-risk expensive bets on adult dramas like “Cyrano” and MGM’s “House of Gucci.” Studios aren’t as inclined to share in the profits of safer blockbusters like DC’s superhero movies.

The Village Roadshow-Warner Bros. case is expected to begin in earnest with a hearing scheduled for March 11. The study wants to force the dispute to arbitration and has great figures to present their defense. Daniel Petrocelli, the litigant who represented Walt Disney Co. in its broadcast-related fight with Scarlett Johansson, is outside counsel for the studio.

Zev Raben, an entertainment attorney at Ramo Law, who is not involved in the dispute, hopes the case will eventually be resolved through arbitration or settlement. Such an outcome would mirror the way Disney and Johansson settled their differences, back in September, with undisclosed terms. “A lot of parties prefer arbitration in the entertainment industry, and one of the main reasons is that it keeps dirty laundry out of sight a little bit,” Raben explained. “My fear is that we will continue to not really know how these things are being resolved.”

To read this note in English, click here.