Matrix next-gen exists and is shown in the first teaser (in UE5)

On January 1st next year, the The Matrix, the famous film saga of the Wachowski sisters, will be back in vogue thanks to the next one Matrix Resurrections.

The trilogy with protagonist Keanu Reeves has also entered several times in the world of video games, with often mixed results.

On these pages we have explained to you how a video game in particular would be “hooked” to the film expected in a few weeks in cinemas.

After all, a few days ago a rumor emerged that he wanted a certain The Matrix Awakens in the pipeline in the next-gen and apparently the indiscretion was absolutely correct.

Now, as you can see below, the first teaser trailer of The Matrix Awakens, what is defined as “an experience in Unreal Engine 5“.

This mysterious project will see the light on next-generation consoles, namely PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, and will be shown in its entirety at the upcoming and upcoming events The Game Awards, scheduled for the night between 9 and 10 December.

Just below, the video in question which also shows the face of Neo, aka Keanu Reeves, reproduced in UE5 splendor:

We remember in any case that the link between Matrix and the world of video games has been consolidated for many years, given that the two “universes” have talked a lot from both an aesthetic and a purely conceptual point of view.

But not only that: soon another successful film will soon become a video game: we are talking about At Quiet Place, which will have a videogame transposition all for him.

Finally, you have read that Keanu Reeves – star of Matrix – said “no” to his possible participation in a really successful game, a fighting game that certainly needs no introduction?