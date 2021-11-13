Matrix reloaded / Su Italia 1 the third film of the saga with Keanu Reeves

Matrix reloaded will be repeated today, November 13, starting from 14.30 on Italy 1. This is the second film in the hugely popular and highly acclaimed Matrix series. An action and science fiction film released in US cinemas in 2003 by the production companies Warner Bros Pictures, Village Roadshow Pictures and Silver Pictures.

I will save my daughter / On Rete 4 the film with Kayla Noelle Ewell

Under the careful direction of Andy and Larry Wachowaki, already highly regarded for the direction of the first film, Matrix reloaded brings back as protagonists the same actors of the Matrix, Keanu Reeves as Neo, Laurence Fishburne in those of Morpheus and the talented Carrie-Ann Moss for Trinity.

However, other high-sounding names join the cast, such as that of our Monica Bellucci, Hugo Weavong and Jada Pinkett Smith, in the role of Niobe. A film with exciting scenes that will leave the audience speechless and that will fully respect the themes and futuristic visions that were expected in this sequel. A weekend day to give more viewers the opportunity to appreciate it. Indeed to re-appreciate it.

Jack Reacher Point of no return / Streaming of the “brutal” film on Italia 1

Matrix reloaded, the plot

Let’s read the plot from Matrix reloaded. Neo, six months after realizing his immense powers, realizes that he has also developed clairvoyance. In dreams he is constantly having to choose whether to save Trinity or stop the car, and each time he witnesses the death of his hacker friend. Meanwhile, the war between humans and machines continues merciless, and Neo, hoping for messages from the Oracle, ignores orders to return to Zion to protect him and remains to fight with a group of his allies.

Agent Smith, who escaped the cancellation of the Matrix and has now become an enemy with new powers, will try to kill Neo by attacking him with several of his clones; Neo will be able to escape him and will reach a palace that would allow the Chosen, that is, his and only him, to reach the Source, the motherboard of the Matrix.

THE PILLARS OF THE SKY / On Rete 4 the film directed by George Marshall

Neo then enters the Door of Light where the Architect will enlighten him on a terrible truth: The Matrix is ​​much older than he thinks and has been reloaded five times before his arrival, where other Chosen ones carried the original code to avoid the crash. definitive of the system. Trinity has meanwhile been trapped inside the Matrix and will die in Neo’s arms, just like in her visions; he will be able to bring her back to life by extracting the bullet, and then he will lose consciousness without being able to protect her again. They will find themselves aboard ships that survived the attacks, in an ending that will make the spectator jump from his seat.

Video, the trailer for the film “Matrix reloaded”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED