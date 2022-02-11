Matrix Resurrection arrives on Sky Primafila Premiere

From visionary director Lana Wachowski comes Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited new chapter in the groundbreaking franchise that has redefined a genre. The film reunites stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles that made Neo and Trinity famous. In Matrix Resurrections he returns to a world where two realities exist: everyday life and what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is real or just imagination and to really know himself, Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the White Rabbit once again. And if Thomas … Neo … has learned anything, it is that choosing, although it is an illusion, is still the only way out, or entry, for the Matrix. Of course Neo already knows what he has to do, but what he still doesn’t know is that the Matrix is ​​stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever. Déjà vu. Keanu Reeves returns in the role of Thomas Anderson / Neo, the man saved by the Matrix to become the savior of humanity, who will once again have to choose which path to follow. Carrie-Anne Moss returns as the iconic warrior Trinity… or is it Tiffany? A suburban wife and mother of three with a penchant for super-powered bikes. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, the Aquaman franchise) plays the wise and worldly Morpheus who as always serves as a guide for Neo as he achieves his greatest goal on a singular journey of self-discovery. Jessica Henwick (The Iron Fist TV series, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as the hacker Bugs, the proverbial White Rabbit in search of the chosen one who sacrificed himself to save humanity. Bugs is willing to take every necessary risk in pursuit of the legend he idolizes. Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, the TV series Mindhunter), plays Thomas Anderson’s business partner Smith: a shrewd and confident corporate type with a lighthearted charm, a disarming smile and an eye for profits, all that Mr. Anderson it is not. Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), as Analyst, Thomas’s therapist who works closely with his patient to understand the meaning behind his dreams and distinguish them from reality. Priyanka Chopra Jonas (The Quantico TV series) plays Sati, a young woman with an age-defying wisdom and a knack for seeing the truth, no matter how murky the waters are. Jada Pinkett Smith (Attack on Power 3 – Angel Has Fallen, Gotham TV series) returns as Niobe, the fierce General who once fought for Zion’s survival and now takes care of her people’s well-being with a fire. familiar in the eyes despite harboring a sense of skepticism and distrust of Neo’s return.