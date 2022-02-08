Matrix Resurrection, co-producer sues Warner Bros

Village Roadshow has filed for damages from the major for launching the film simultaneously in streaming and in theaters. In fact, this decision would have violated the contract stipulated between the two parties and, above all, would be the cause of the film’s missed receipts

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, co-producer of The Matrix Resurrections , has decided to sue Warner Bros for launching the film simultaneously on its HBO Max streaming platform and in theaters. In his opinion, a choice in violation of the contract and capable of damaging the performance of the film at the box-office. The American media reported the news citing documents filed by Village Roadshow Films in a Los Angeles court. According to the indictment, Warner Bros has also decided to postpone the launch of “The Matrix Resurrections” from 2021 to 2022 in an effort to help HBO Max attract more subscribers.

Disappointing Box Office Result for “The Matrix Resurrections”

“The Matrix Resurrections” is the fourth film in the saga that began in 1999. In the United States, the film opened at the box office with a disappointing $ 22.5 million, which made even more noise because it arrived during the five days of the Christmas holidays, while Spider-Man: No Way Home surpassed the one billion mark by momentum. In Italy “Matrix Resurrections” was released in theaters on January 1, 2022: set 60 years after the events of the original Matrix trilogy, the film sees the return of Neo by Keanu Reeves and Trinity by Carrie-Anne Moss after their death at the end of Matrix Revolutions of 2003.