Matrix Resurrections, a long featurette | Cinema

Warner Bros. has released a long featurette of Matrix Resurrections, the highly anticipated fourth chapter of the well-known franchise that will arrive in our cinemas next January.

The featurette in question, which you can admire at the top of the page, sees the cast of the new film commenting on the legacy of the Matrix saga.

Jessica Henwick (for TV Iron Fist, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, for TV Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV Quantico), Christina Ricci (TV Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV Amiche per la morte – Dead to Me), Eréndira Ibarra (Sense8 series, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (Empire series), Max Riemelt (Sense8 series), Brian J. Smith (Sense8 series, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Attack on Power 3 – Angel Has Fallen, Gotham for TV).

Lana Wachowski directed the film from a screenplay by Wachowski & David Mitchell & Aleksander Hemon, based on the characters created by the Wachowskis. The film was produced by Grant Hill, James McTeigue and Lana Wachowski. Executive producers are Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Jesse Ehrman and Bruce Berman.

Wachowski’s chosen behind-the-scenes creative team includes Sense8 collaborators: cinematographers Daniele Massaccesi and John Toll, production designers Hugh Bateup and Peter Walpole, editor Joseph Jett Sally, costume designer Lindsay Pugh, visual effects supervisor Dan Glass and composers Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in association with Village Roadshow Pictures, in association with Venus Castina Productions, Matrix Resurrections. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and will be in Italian cinemas starting January 1, 2022.

