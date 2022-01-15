“Matrix Resurrections” by Lana Wachowski and “The Tender Bar” by George Clooney from the novel by JR Moehringer

At the cinema there is “Matrix Resurrections”, the awaited fourth chapter of the “Matrix” saga starring the stainless (and always fascinating) Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. On Prime Video you can find the film “The Tender Bar” by George Clooney, from the novel “The Bar of Great Expectations” by the Pulitzer Prize Winner JR Moehringer

Highly popular titles in January 2022. First of all in the cinema there is "Matrix Resurrections", the awaited fourth chapter of the "Matrix" saga starring the stainless (and always fascinating) Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. On Prime Video you can find George Clooney's film The Tender Bar, from the Pulitzer Prize Winner JR Moehringer novel The Bar of Great Expectations. The protagonist is an intense Ben Affleck who plans to join the crowded Oscar race.

“Matrix Resurrections” (at the cinema)

Fear, not a little fear, for the comparison with the new chapter of the “Matrix” saga, or “Matrix Resurrections”, released in Italian cinemas from 1 January 2022. The well-known trilogy of the duo Wachowski, launched almost quietly in 1999 as a reflection futuristic and dystopian about our society, which includes acrobatic quotes ranging from classical or contemporary literature to the world of videogames and comics, in 2000 it won four Oscars for its charge of technical and visual innovation. The “Matrix” trilogy – consisting of the second chapter “Matrix Reloaded” and the third “Matrix Revolutions” of 2003 – ended at the beginning of the 2000s, opening the doors of Hollywood and huge budgets to the duo Wachowski. Their projects include the successful screenplay of “V for Vendetta” (2005), the controversial blockbusters “Cloud Atlas” (2012) and “Jupiter. The fate of the universe “(2015), and the Netflix TV series” Sense8 “(2015-18).

About twenty years after the cult trilogy “Matrix” Lana Wachowski returns alone to the “crime scene”, putting the project back together with Warner Bros. and involving almost the entire original cast. Leading the way – and absolutely in great shape! – they are also Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, respectively as computer developer and game designer Thomas Anderson, better known as Neo the “Chosen One”, and motorcycle warrior Trinity. Among the new faces: Jessica Henwick as hacker Bugs; Neil Patrick Harris as a psychotherapist; and Jonathan Groff, Thomas Anderson’s partner and the face of Agent Smith (previously held by Hugo Weaving).

“Matrix Resurrections”, the story: leaving the role of Neo, Thomas Anderson leads his fifty-year-old life at the head of a thriving video game company; even though he is comfortable, he feels he has some unresolved things in his past, but he cannot understand the boundary between reality and hallucination. One day hacker Bugs comes to him on the recommendation of Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, iconic role once played by Laurence Fishburne), captain of the Zion community in a parallel world. And so the certainties collapse …

To be honest, this “Matrix Resurrections” is not at all easy to handle. Comparisons, in fact, with the first “Matrix” unfortunately cannot stand. However, it is necessary to recognize in this last film a great effort on the part of the design team led by Lana Wachowski in finding the square with the previous chapters, putting in place a continuous game of flashbacks and references to give compactness and coherence to the whole narrative. The first part, then, even seems to make fun of the “Matrix” phenomenon itself, probing the various readings and contaminations of genres dedicated to it, without neglecting its almost maniacal admiration. Here, sneering tones take over, strongly (self) ironic. Brave operation.

However, when the story comes to life, and the narrative runs fast with increasing tension, then you are back on the true track of the “Matrix”. In fact, everything revolves around the assumption of responsibility of the reluctant hero Thomas Anderson, who doubts his being the “predestined” Neo, capable of undermining the claustrophobic world of the Matrix and opening a glimmer of hope for humanity.

The convincing – and in some ways surprising – element of this “Matrix Resurrections” is the passage from the I to the Us, and above all the central place that love occupies in the story. Neo is no longer a solitary hero, but part of a Us, but first of all of a couple, the one that reforms (overcoming widespread difficulties) between him and Trinity. The hero, therefore, Lana Wachowski seems to tell us, no longer works alone, no longer generates “salvation”. Instead, the love and sharing of a design horizon with Trinity give impetus to everything and everyone, activating a revolutionary motion that brings together a valiant community and crashes the illusory Matrix.

Particularly striking in the narrative is the turning of the perspective from the male to the female hero: the “salvation” here is woman, and has the magnetic and granite face of Trinity. A change of gaze also in line with our present and the commitment that Hollywood is putting into its productions: think of the latest trilogy of “Star Wars” (2015-19) and the character of Rey, the recent James Bond ” No Time To Die ”(2021) or the Disney cartoon“ Raya and the Last Dragon ”(2021).

The purists of “Matrix” might perhaps disagree, but overall “Matrix Revolutions” is a work that manages to convince and finds its own meaning in these aspects mentioned, widening the field of reflection with respect to the past. In fact, in the film there is redemption and hope, which light up precisely in the passage from I to Us; it is an existential reflection probably more articulated, resolved and mature, not to be trivialized. And beyond some self-satisfied playful gimmick or narrative excesses, the film marches quickly with its full-bodied duration of 148 minutes. From a pastoral point of view “Matrix Resurrections” is advisable, problematic and for debate.

“The Tender Bar” (on Prime Video)

JR Moehringer is an American journalist and writer born in 1964, who obtained a Pulitzer Prize in 2000 and then gained international attention with his novels, from the autobiography “The bar of great hopes” in 2005 to the bestseller “Open” , cult biography of the tennis champion Andre Agassi. The life of JR Moehringer, told precisely in his debut “memoir”, has now become a film directed by Oscar winner George Clooney, starring Ben Affleck and the young Tye Sheridan.

History. United States of the 70s, in Manhasset in the Long Island area (New York State) the young Junior – JR (Daniel Ranieri / Tye Sheridan) grows up with his mother Dorothy (Lily Rabe), eccentric grandparents and reassuring uncle Charlie ( Ben Affleck), who guides him to the love of literature. JR aims to Yale University and become a writer.

George Clooney is never predictable or banal. In addition to being a valid and multi-award-winning actor as well as film and TV producer, during his long career he has also achieved respectable directing, including: “Good Night, and Good Luck” (2005), “The idi of March “(2011),” Monuments Men “(2014) and” The Midnight Sky “(2020). With his latest film, “The Tender Bar”, he moves in the folds of the poor suburbs of the United States in search of redemption, a redemption that passes from values ​​and from the bet on education. Clooney tells the life of Moehringer, and the American dream in general. And it does not matter if the film is not perfect, however the system is valid and convincing, with a capital proof of Ben Affleck in the role of uncle Charlie, mentor and guardian of the journey of JR: the actor uses all his expressive strings, certainly well known, but with newfound tenderness and brightness.

For the rest, “The Tender Bar” is a work – adapted for the screen by William Monahan, Oscar winner in 2007 for the script of “The Departed” – which travels almost in the same direction as Ron’s “American Elegy” (2020). Howard, but moving with more compactness, atmosphere and even poetry. An existential journey from childhood to adulthood of a writer, where the family occupies a solid anchor despite its frailties. “The Tender Bar” is a fascinating film, marked by composed sweetness. From a pastoral point of view it is advisable, problematic and for debate.