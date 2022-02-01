Matrix Resurrections, Chinese social networks call for a boycott because of Keanu Reeves

Relations between China and Tibet have always been a sensitive issue: exposing oneself in favor of the country that has been fighting for years to see its independence recognized means risking irremediably antagonizing Chinese public opinion, as evidenced by the ongoing boycott against Matrix Resurrections.

While the vinyls of the Matrix Resurrections soundtrack are announced, in fact, Lana Wachowski’s film struggles to mesh with the Chinese box office: a failure mainly due to Keanu Reeves’ well-known positions in favor of Tibet’s independence.

The question had actually been known for some time, just as it is not new that the disappointing proceeds of Matrix Resurrections in those parts are due to, so to speak, little sympathy for its protagonist: in these hours, however, the news spread that Reeves is about to attend a benefit concert for the Tibet would have further exacerbated the clash, with some groups of activists who on social networks openly call for a boycott of the film with the actor of John Wick and Constantine.

Given the very unsatisfactory proceeds of Matrix Resurrections, however, this does not seem to worry too much an already resigned Warner Bros.: the risk, however, is that Reeves is officially branded as “persona non grata“, effectively closing a large slice of the market to any product that sees our involvement. Political controversy aside, however, let’s find out together why Matrix Resurrections can be considered a transgender film.