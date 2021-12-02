Matrix Resurrections, Entertainment Weekly: new photos of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on the set

The two actors who play Neo and Trinity together again on the cover of the American magazine. Who on his site publishes new images exclusively from the set. And a long article full of interviews and anecdotes on the genesis of the fourth chapter of the successful sci-fi saga

Together again, 22 years after the first time, 18 years after the last. Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves look beautiful on the new cover of Entertainment Weekly. Always the same Neo and Trinity, only with a few more wrinkles but certainly no less fit, ready for the arrival of The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and on HBO Max, Dec 22, of which EW publishes new images exclusively.







Entertainment Weekly

A friendship between souls see also



Matrix Resurrections, new film posters released Interviewed by the American magazine along with other cast actors and Lana Wachowski, one of the two sisters behind the camera along with Lilly, the two talked about what it was like to find themselves back in those shoes after a long time. “We went through this experience together, as a partner. The only way I can describe our relationship is as a friendship between anime, ”said the 54-year-old actress. Reeves, 57, explained the reasons behind his choice to go back to being Neo: “We had directors you wanted to say yes to and material you wanted to be involved in, to give everything you could give.” A sensation experienced since the first conversation with Lana Wachowski: “It was one of those phone calls in which, even if you are at home, you stand up”.

THE LONG WAIT FOR THE FOURTH CHAPTER see also



Matrix Resurrections, movie poster released The Matrix Resurrections it did not have a simple genesis. In September, in a panel on the film script held in Berlin, Lana Wachowski had said that she had been contacted for years by Warner Bros., with the request to make a new Matrix film, always answering no, in unison with her sister. In 2017, screenwriter Zak Penn revealed that he was working on a new Matrix project that excluded the involvement of the Wachowskis, who had temporarily retired from the cinema after the lousy reviews of Jupiter Ascending. In 2020, Lilly Wachowski told The Hollywood Reporter how the majors’ interference on her films had brought her to a breaking point, distancing her from working on films with her sister Lana and prompting her to want to go back to school and others. projects.







Entertainment Weekly

LANA WACHOWSKI: “WITHOUT MOM AND DAD, I HAD WITH ME NEO AND TRINITY” deepening



Matrix 4 Resurrections, the release date and what to know about the 2021 film A series of personal dramas, including the loss of her parents and a very close friend, pushed Lana to say yes to a new Matrix. At that point, the director felt strong affection for the characters in The Matrix: “I couldn’t have my mother and father with me, but suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, probably the most important characters in my life.” They will be joined by new faces, such as that of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), called to take the baton from Laurence Fishburne to take on the role of a new version of Morpheus. “Of all the science fiction I’ve worked on – says the actor – Matrix is ​​the work with the greatest link with reality, ironically. In our history there are all the high themes of The Matrix, but there is really a lot of heart and humanity to guide this story ”. Jessica Henwick, 29, actress who plays Bugs, has promised “a new tone” for this more vibrant and “joyful” chapter of the saga. Reeves also confirmed that he was “impressed by how much humor there is in it,” but assured that there will not be a twist on the comedy and that the serious atmosphere of the first trilogy will be confirmed.