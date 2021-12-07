Matrix Resurrections, here is the second trailer in Italian of the film with Keanu Reeves

A few days after the release of a new video on Matrix Resurrections, here is the second Italian trailer of the long-awaited fourth film of the iconic and innovative franchise that has redefined a genre. Directed this time by myself Lana Wachowski, the fourth chapter brings the stars together again Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity.

In the rooms from January 1, 2022, in Matrix Resurrections we will also find: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl – Liar love), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantum), Christina Ricci (Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (Friends for Death – Dead to Me), Eréndira Ibarra (Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (Empire), Max Riemelt (Sense8), Brian J. Smith (Sense8, Treadstone) And Jada Pinkett Smith (Power Attack 3 – Angel Has Fallen, Gotham).

HERE THE OFFICIAL ITALIAN TRAILER # 2 OF MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

THE SYNOPSIS OF MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

In a world that oscillates between two realities – everyday life and all the lies that lurk in it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the White Rabbit once again. The choice, even if it is an illusion, is still the only way to enter or exit the Matrix, which is now stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever.

Photo: Warner Bros.

