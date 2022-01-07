News

Matrix Resurrections, Jonathan Groff: “I thought I did it on Keanu Reeves!”

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

In the midst of filming some particularly ‘wet’ scenes from Matrix Resurrections, Jonathan Groff thought he’d been wearing it alongside Keanu Reeves.

Shooting action films is not a walk in the park. If a tough like Keanu Reeves may be accustomed, for other newbies to the genre like Jonathan Groff the speech is different. During the filming of a particularly “wet” scene of Matrix Resurrections, the protagonist of Mindhunter was afraid of having it on him next to the famous Neo.

Jonathan Groff said: “At one point, at the end of this scene, I thought: ‘Oh my God, I got it on myself! My pants are wet!’. Well, you know when you pee on yourself, first you feel a sensation of heat and then I tried something like that. Then I thought that one of the cartridges from my pistol had landed on my shirt, which could happen. So I looked down for the cartridge but it wasn’t there. For about ten minutes I kept going. feel this warmth that came from below “. The action scene Groff is referring to was shot for Matrix Resurrections and also involved Keanu Reeves.

The actor recounted this experience during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. However, Carrie-Anne Moss also intervened, saying: “Ok, in the end you didn’t get it on!”. Probably, it was a mere sensation … On the other hand, who would not put it on himself thinking of having to face Keanu Reeves?

Matrix Resurrections will be released in Italian cinemas on January 1, 2022. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bitcoin beats stocks and commodities, becomes the best performing asset of 2021

October 5, 2021

Timothée Chalamet, Dune star has been given advice that will infuriate cinecomic fans

October 12, 2021

The Cioccoshow opens, 33 stands to be tasted – Chronicle

November 19, 2021

Britney Spears, what was it like in the early days? | The incredible change

September 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button