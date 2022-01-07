Matrix Resurrections, Jonathan Groff: “I thought I did it on Keanu Reeves!”

Shooting action films is not a walk in the park. If a tough like Keanu Reeves may be accustomed, for other newbies to the genre like Jonathan Groff the speech is different. During the filming of a particularly “wet” scene of Matrix Resurrections, the protagonist of Mindhunter was afraid of having it on him next to the famous Neo.

Jonathan Groff said: “At one point, at the end of this scene, I thought: ‘Oh my God, I got it on myself! My pants are wet!’. Well, you know when you pee on yourself, first you feel a sensation of heat and then I tried something like that. Then I thought that one of the cartridges from my pistol had landed on my shirt, which could happen. So I looked down for the cartridge but it wasn’t there. For about ten minutes I kept going. feel this warmth that came from below “. The action scene Groff is referring to was shot for Matrix Resurrections and also involved Keanu Reeves.

The actor recounted this experience during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. However, Carrie-Anne Moss also intervened, saying: “Ok, in the end you didn’t get it on!”. Probably, it was a mere sensation … On the other hand, who would not put it on himself thinking of having to face Keanu Reeves?

Matrix Resurrections will be released in Italian cinemas on January 1, 2022. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.