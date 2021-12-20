Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and streaming: “I don’t care, watch it wherever you want”

Matrix Resurrections in the US will be in theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting December 22; in this regard, Keanu Reeves has declared that he is not interested in the choices of the spectators.

When Warner Bros decided that all of its films to be released in 2021 would be released on a day-and-date online at HBO Max is in the movies, many have wrinkled their noses. About the release of Matrix Resurrections, instead, Keanu Reeves declared that he is not interested in the choice of viewers: what matters is that the film is seen – in streaming or in theaters!

Unlike authors such as Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan, Keanu Reeves doesn’t seem particularly interested in the matter. During an interview with The Guardian, the protagonist of Matrix Resurrections joked: “Guys, don’t watch the movie in streaming! Don’t do it! No, that’s not true, I’m kidding … You can also stream it if you want!”.

Matrix Resurrections debuts at a time marked by a new health emergency and the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it’s hard to imagine huge crowds of people lining up for Lana Wachowski’s new project. In addition to the names of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the cast of the film also includes Yayha Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Toby Unwumere and Priyanka Chopra.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich said of Lana Wachowski’s new film: “This is the most personal Hollywood sequel since Star Wars – The Last Jedi. Matrix Resurrections is a reboot that demonstrates how contemporary blockbusters always put themselves at the center of the discussion”.

Recently, Keanu Reeves told The Late Late Show that he starred in a very brave stunt. The actor said: “I made an absurd leap from a very tall building. The director is Lana Wachowski and she wanted everything to be as natural and realistic as possible. Then we were well secured to the cables. Carrie-Anne Moss and I took hands and did this. jump!”.