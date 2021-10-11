Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves and the cast reflect on the legacy of the saga

During a video made by Warner Bros. to promote Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and the rest of the cast reflected on the legacy of the franchise.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Matrix franchise changed the representation of science fiction in cinema and welcomed the 2000s by bringing Jean Baudrillard’s ideas about simulacral society to the screen. Matrix has remained firmly anchored in the collective imagination and, now, all fans of the globe are looking forward to Matrix Resurrections being able to arrive in the room. Speaking of the Wachowski sisters franchise, Keanu Reeves said: “During the filming of the first episode, I felt that we were about to dive into something gigantic that would change the state of things”.

Keanu Reeves was right: on the simple technological side, for example, bullet time made school. The fourth installment of the Matrix franchise welcomed many new faces and the cast members who intervened in the promotional video made by Warner Bros. were good at not revealing anything about the project. Obviously, for all of them, getting involved in this Matrix Resurrections meant something really important.

Speaking of the Matrix, Neil Patrick Harris said: “Matrix has marked the collective imagination and some phrases have become part of everyday life. Think about: ‘Will you take the red pill or the blue one?’. Not to mention the special effects and the technology used”.

More than 20 years after the release of the first chapter, The Matrix continues to characterize every aspect of pop culture and when something is wrong people keep saying: “There is a system glitch in the Matrix!”. Jonathan Groff also spoke about the progenitor of the saga and said: “I think it is impossible to express what the Matrix meant for us. I don’t remember my life before the Matrix”.

Now, it is very interesting to understand how Matrix Resurrections will reflect on a totally different reality than it was 20 years ago. Despite their apparent death in the Matrix Revolutions, Neo and Trinity will again be the protagonists of the new chapter directed by Lana Wachowski. Matrix Resurrections will be released in cinemas starting next December 22nd.