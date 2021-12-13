Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves and the surprise proposal to return in the role of Neo

On the Graham Norton Show, Keanu Reeves remembers with emotion when Lana Wachowski proposed that he film Matrix Resurrections as a revived Neo.

Let’s open the news with a spoiler alert: if you haven’t seen the original trilogy of Matrix, do not read the following because, inevitably, we have to spoil the ending of the third film, Matrix Revolutions.

At the end of Matrix Revolutions, the protagonist Neo (played by Keanu Reeves) sacrifices himself to be able to fulfill his mission. All fans of the series, therefore, are wondering why Neo is still alive in Matrix Resurrections, and what the title of the film implies. Apparently Reeves himself wondered when he was offered to return to the role, as he recounted on the BBC talk show, The Graham Norton Show.

Asked by the presenter “Are you sure you are in the movie? Because 18 years ago… you died“The actor replied:

I was dead! I had the same doubt. I was at home and I received a message from Lana Wachowski, the director and screenwriter, and she said “How about making another Matrix movie?”.

And I “Cooosa?!? That is, it would be fantastic, but … I’m dead! “

And she: “Are you sure?”

And I: “Well, explain to me!”

He wrote a beautiful script. A wonderful story.

Matrix Resurrections is the long-awaited fourth film in the iconic and groundbreaking franchise that has redefined a genre. Directed by visionary director Lana Wachowski, the film once again reunites stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith and will be in Italian cinemas starting January 1, 2022.

This is the official synopsis:

In a world divided between two realities – there is everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson must figure out whether to follow the white rabbit once again. You have to choose whether to stay outside or inside the Matrix, which has become stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever.

Read also:



