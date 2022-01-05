News

Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves’ compensation

After the release of Matrix Resurrections, many have wondered how much was the compensation of Keanu Reeves, who – in the fourth installment of the popular 90s cult franchise – once again played Neo. And, according to recent rumors, there seems to be an answer to this question that teases fans of the film series so much.

Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves’ Compensation

Keanu Reeves returns to the franchise of Matrix in Matrix Resurrections and, according to recent rumors that have circulated on the net, the actor’s compensation has remained almost the same as the first film in the franchise. According to a report published by Variety, Reeves earned approx 12-14 million dollars, as a base salary for Matrix Resurrections, slightly higher than the salary of 10 million dollars perceived for the first film of 1999.


This, of course, excludes the back-end payment the actor is entitled to earn on top of the base salary: Matrix earned him a whopping $ 25 million in back-end payments, according to reports ABC.

The golden heart of the actor

While Keanu Reeves’ salary for the fourth installment of the Matrix saga may seem decidedly low, considering Hollywood salaries for top-tier stars, reports say he could have accepted a deal. lower sum to help the production as he has done previously for other films in which he has taken part.

The actor has significantly reduced, in fact, his remuneration for several films, such as The Devil’s Advocate And The reserves so that the production could afford to hire other stars for the films and, therefore, leverage a rich cast of actors of a certain depth. On the other hand, Reeves always shows that he has a big heart, both when he helps others and when he gives gifts to crew members.

