Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves on any sequels

Keanu Reeves pondered the possibilities of further sequels after Matrix: Resurrections. Does the star sympathize or disagree with author Lana Wachowski?

Matrix: Resurrections will be in theaters from January 1st, but someone is already beginning to wonder if this Matrix 4 is not already a forerunner for a continuation of the saga, with other chapters, perhaps for one new trilogy. The director is already a few days ago Lana Wachowski he had discarded the hypothesis, now he goes back to discussing it Neo in person, alias Keanu Reeves, in an interview with Empire.

Matrix Resurrections and the possibility of other sequels according to Keanu Reeves

Asked about the possibility that the Matrix in the cinema goes beyond the revival of Matrix: Resurrections, Keanu Reeves he reflected on the matter with Empire, giving the idea that, if it were up to him, he would go ahead as well. But it doesn’t depend on him. Here are his precise words:

If I were to take a poll, not a poll but a vote, the result would be that Lana won’t make another Matrix.

An answer that binds well to the irony of Lana Wachowski on the red carpet at the prospect of a new Matrix trilogy (“NO!”), also confirmed by the recent words of the producer (and director elsewhere) James McTeigue to Collider: “At the moment we only have the movie you saw, we have no prequel in mind, we have no sequels, we have no trilogies.”

But we can go further Matrix: Resurrections? The question will arise spontaneously after you have seen it, because it is a re-enactment that, contrary to what happens in the world of the contemporary blockbuster, does not wink at a universe that relaunches its story indefinitely, in style Marvel.