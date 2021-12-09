Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves on Neo and Trinity: “They will have a second chance”

In the United States it is very close to the release of Matrix Revolutions, which will arrive in cinemas on 22 December next, while in Italy we will have to wait for New Year’s Day. During a new interview, Keanu Reeves spoke in more specific terms about the plot of the new film and the love story between the characters of Neo and Trinity.

As we know, despite both being dead at the end of Matrix Revolutions, with Neo’s sacrifice to the City of Machines to defeat Agent Smith and Trinity’s death on their way to their destination, the two characters will return and will be at the center of the Matrix Revolutions storyline. To the microphones of Entertainment Weekly, Keanu Reeves himself spoke about this new story involving the two characters, a continuation of their love story.

“When [Lana Wachowski] he called me, he told me that he had this story to tell which was centered around Neo and Trinity and that struck me as very emotional. Neo will have a second chance in his life and will also have a second chance with what he claims is ‘the only person I’ve ever loved’“. Previously, again at EW, he had stated that”the ultimate sense of why this film was made lies in the love story between Trinity and Neo“.

Jonathan Groff, new entry in the cast, told the emotion at the first reading of the script: “When I read the script for this film, I cried, because the idea of ​​seeing these two iconic actors in these two iconic parts come back and fight for their love again has destroyed me“Groff himself could play an iconic role according to what is shown in the new trailer for Matrix Resurrections.

Matrix Resurrections will be released on 1 January 2022 in Italian cinemas.