Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves reveals the craziest scene

The new year will open with the fourth chapter of The Matrix. Here’s what we know about the plot (very little) and what was the craziest scene shot by Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is about to return to cinema in Matrix Resurrections. Fans will once again be able to admire Neo at work against the machines. Receiving the proposal from Lana Wachowski was a great emotion for him, as he explained on the Graham Norton Show: “I was at home and I received a message from Lana Wachowski, in which she asked me if I would like to make another film of Matrix. I told her it would be great but I was dead. Here is his answer: ‘Are you sure?’. He wrote a beautiful script. This story is wonderful ”.

Matrix Resurrections, possible cameo by Tom Hardy The theatrical release of Matrix Resurrections is approaching. In Italy the film will be in cinemas fromJanuary 1st 2022. For this reason, Keanu Reeves is more engaged than ever in promotional interviews. In Stephen Colbert’s studio he talked about the craziest scene shot for this fourth installment of the Matrix saga: “I had to jump off a 46-story building. We’re talking about the Matrix and Lana Wachowski and she needs the right light to shoot. Sometimes it demands natural light and after all you want the film to be perfect too. So we did it 20 times. I was tied up with cables, of course. It was me and Carrie-Anne Moss and it all lasted two days. It was very difficult the first time but the second time the fear disappeared. It is necessary to face it and let yourself go ”.

We don't know much about the fourth chapter of the Matrix. It is right that the plot of Lana Wachowski's new film is protected at all costs, this time without her sister at her side in terms of directing and writing the screenplay. Here is what we know from the official synopsis: "The world is divided between two realities. On the one hand there is everyday life and then what lies behind it. Thomas Anderson must figure out whether to follow the white rabbit into his lair once again. A choice must be made, whether to stay outside or inside the Matrix, which is now stronger and more dangerous than ever.