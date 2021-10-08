Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves was blown away by the movie

The trailer for Matrix Resurrections has thrilled all the fans, but there are those who have already had the opportunity to see the feature film while remaining “amazed”: we are talking about Keanu Reeves, which, according to the account of Lana Wachowski, he would have already seen the film and been very impressed.

Here’s the story of how Keanu Reeves was stunned by the vision of Matrix Resurrections:

We showed it to Keanu who was speechless. He was sitting and watching, and he didn’t expect so many things that were shown in the film, and as he stood there at one point he said “twenty years ago you told a story about the twenty years to come, and the problems of digitalization, virtual life and the impact it would have on us all. And now you have done the same thing, taking the same characters, and telling what will happen in the next twenty years ”. And saying this it was as if he wanted to tell me: “How did you do it?”

In short, a great satisfaction for Lana Wachowski, who in the last twenty years has seen her life change, and especially in recent times she has had to face various difficult situations, including the disappearance of her parents.

Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters in December.



