Matrix Resurrections, Lana Wachowski: “I brought Neo and Trinity back to get over the pain”

Lana Wachowski emphasized the healing power of art by unveiling the personal suffering linked to her parents’ bereavement that prompted her to bring Neo and Trinity back to life in Matrix Resurrections.

“My brain has always influenced my imagination. One night I was crying, I couldn’t sleep and my brain blew up this whole thing.”, said Lana Wachowski during a panel at the Berlin International Literature Festival (Via Gizmodo). “I couldn’t have my mom and dad, but suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, probably the two most important characters in my life.”

As revealed by her sister Lilly Wachowski who, unlike Lana, decided not to deal with Matrix Resurrections, the project took shape when their parents died within a few days of each other.

As our analysis of the Matrix Resurrections trailer teases, we catch a glimpse of Neo (Keanu Reeves) inside the Matrix where he meets Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), who apparently doesn’t remember him beyond a vague sense of déjà vu when they first meet. While at least some of the past comes to mind in Trinity and Neo, who don’t fully remember the events of the previous films, the trailer suggests that Matrix Resurrections is a soft reboot meant to remind audiences what it felt like to see The Matrix for the first time. . For Lana Wachowski, bringing Neo and Trinity back to life was both cathartic and healing:

“Bringing these characters back to life gave me immediate comfort, and it’s super easy. You can look at it and think ‘Okay, these two people die and okay, bring these two people back to life and oh, doesn’t it make you feel good?’ Yes, it does! It’s simple, and this is what art does and this is what stories do, they comfort us “.

The Italian release of Matrix Resurrections is set for January 1, 2022.