Matrix Resurrections, Lana Wachowski was about to stop the film

There are now a few weeks left until the release of, yet we still know little about Lana Wachowski’s film aside from what we’ve seen in the first and only trailer released so far.

So here’s an interview with Jessica Henwick released on the occasion of the release of the anime series Blade Runner: Black Lotus (watch the new trailer) is now an opportunity to talk about the highly anticipated fourth film of the saga due out on New Year’s Eve in Italy. The actress will play Bugs, a mysterious new figure whom we only know has a tattoo of a white rabbit.

Speaking with Collider, Henwick dwelt on the action and combat we will see in the film:

I felt a lot of responsibility about it, because fighting is a seminal element in the first film. These are scenes that have stuck in my mind ever since I saw the original film, and that’s what intimidated me the most. I knew I had to give my best, because I was going to be acting with Keanu Reeves. It’s John Wick, he knows what he’s doing! You cannot disappoint him in any way. […] We trained a lot before shooting, and we continued to do it throughout the shoot. When production stopped for three months due to COVID, I continued to train at home every day, even though we didn’t know if we would be back. When the set was closed due to COVID, Lana told us, “Well, maybe it’s over. Maybe we won’t go back to shooting the rest of the film. Perhaps the new Matrix will become that legendary film that was never completed, and no one will ever get to see it. Maybe this is what has to happen, there is a reason “. And we all replied: “No, you absolutely have to finish the film”. But he really considered stopping everything. But even then I couldn’t really think we wouldn’t finish it, and so I kept training, I had to focus on something. I had to be optimistic and say, “No, we’ll be able to finish the film. We have to. My experience with the Matrix cannot end like this ”. Lana Wachowski is truly creative, and has a very strong and clear vision. He doesn’t work like the other directors I’ve worked with. He loves to ride, we often did 20 minutes without a single stop. And it doesn’t do that normal thing where you say, “Okay, let’s set up a shot from this side and shoot the total, the half-length and the foreground, and then we can switch sides.” Everyone had to keep in mind that we were turning 360 degrees in one go. He was standing next to the operator and turning. Keanu was talking, and she was spinning. She’s running the camera, zooms in on him, then turns around and suddenly she’s shooting you, even though you’re right on the other side. That’s how it goes. It depends on how you feel in that moment, it’s very instinctive, it’s fascinating to see. I’ve never worked with someone who thinks like this from the gut. I had already auditioned with her, so when I got to the set I already knew how she works. He’s the kind of director who talks to you while you’re acting, in the middle of a line. She might bother you in another project, but with her you have to accept it. You might be in the middle of a line… she takes the camera off you because “I don’t really want to frame you anymore, I want to frame this for a second”. She did this during my audition, I think she went even further to see how I would react. If you can’t be as flexible as she wants, there’s no point in working together. It will not be an enjoyable experience. She really wanted to make sure that every actor was there and ready to go at any moment.

Henwick added:

We love Keanu. We love him in the role of Neo. It’s incredible, it’s the beating heart of the film and it can’t go wrong. So, I think fans will love it. Carrie-Anne has a really interesting role and I think a lot of people will be happy with her performance. That’s the thing I’m really looking forward to in the film.

Matrix Resurrections will be at the cinema on December 22, 2021 in the US and on HBO Max, the January 1, 2022 will arrive in Italy.

The film stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the Aquaman franchise), Jessica Henwick (for TV Iron Fist, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, for TV Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV Quantico), Christina Ricci (TV Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (Dead to Me TV), Eréndira Ibarra (Sense8 series, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (Empire series), Max Riemelt (Sense8 series), Brian J. Smith (Sense8 series, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Attack on Power 3 – Angel Has Fallen, Gotham for TV).

Lana Wachowski directed Matrix Resurrections from a screenplay by Wachowski & David Mitchell & Aleksander Hemon, based on the characters created by the Wachowskis. The film was produced by Grant Hill, James McTeigue and Lana Wachowski. Executive producers are Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Jesse Ehrman and Bruce Berman.

Wachowski’s chosen behind-the-scenes creative team includes Sense8 collaborators: cinematographers Daniele Massaccesi and John Toll, production designers Hugh Bateup and Peter Walpole, editor Joseph Jett Sally, costume designer Lindsay Pugh, visual effects supervisor Dan Glass and composers Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in association with Village Roadshow Pictures, in association with Venus Castina Productions, Matrix Resurrections. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and will be in Italian cinemas starting from January 1, 2022.

