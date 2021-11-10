Matrix Resurrections, Lana Wachowski was tempted not to finish the film after the stop due to Covid

Lana Wachowski risked do not complete Matrix Ressurections after the stop in processing due to the health emergency. The director admitted to having toyed with the idea of ​​interrupting everything and leaving the work unfinished.

Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in one scene

To reveal the indiscretion is the actress Jessica Henwick, who commented with Collider about her experience in the Matrix franchise. Henwick shed light on the difficult process of genesis and production, revealing that Lana Wachowski thought that the cast and crew would never be able to return after the health emergency layoff and that Matrix Resurrections would become more of a myth than a reality:

“On set I felt the pressure because those fights are so fundamental to the Matrix. Those moments from the original stayed in my head, all the fight scenes, I was very intimidated repeating those feats. I knew I had to measure myself against Keanu Reeves. John Wick. He knows what he’s doing. You can’t hold him back in any way. I had to give it my all. We trained hard during the preparation phase and we kept training during the shoot. “.

The actress also touched on the issue of the stop due to the health emergency explaining: “When we were closed for COVID and stayed home three months, I continued to train every day even though we didn’t know if we would go back. When we were closed for COVID, Lana said ‘Well, maybe we won’t go back and film the rest. . Maybe the new Matrix will be considered this legendary film that is incomplete and no one will ever see it. Maybe that’s what has to happen. ” We were like ‘No, you have to finish the movie.’ But she really toyed with the idea of ​​getting it over with … Even though I didn’t know if we were coming back, I couldn’t think about it and so I practiced the whole break because I had to stay focused. I just had to be positive and think ‘We’re going to finish the movie. We have to. This can’t be how my journey in the Matrix ends. ‘”

Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters on January 1, 2022.