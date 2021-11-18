Matrix Resurrections: Neo and Trinity return in the new official poster

Neo, Trinity and Morpheus protagonists of the new official Matrix Resurrections poster

More than a month after the debut in Italian cinemas of Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros releases the new official poster of the movie directed by Lana Wachowski.

The image, which you can find at the bottom of this news, offers us a first opportunity to take a look at the new look of the Thomas Anderson / Neo from Keanu Reeves and of Trinity from Carrie-Anne Moss, as well as that of some of the new entries in the film.

The style of the characters and costumes is unmistakable: black dresses, long overcoats, sunglasses and almost total absence of color, except for the clothes of the Morpheus interpreted by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Unlike his colleagues, the actor wears a suit that is as classic and elegant as it is… showy.

Although there are those who speak (ironically) of similarities with the look of the Joker of Jack Nicholson in Batman (1989) or that of Joaquin Phoenix, it is good to remember that even in original trilogy the character wore a classic purple suit, paired with a green tie. Morpheus style, in short.

First look also at the look of the new characters played by Eréndira Ibarra – to the right of Neo, next to Morpheus – and from Jessica Henwick – on Trinity’s left side – who will play the role of Bugs.

The fourth film in the saga

Officially announced in August 2019 by Warner Bros., the fourth film in the franchise created by sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski, will be set after the events seen in the final chapter of the original trilogy. Although this has raised many questions – in terms of plot – the first trailer and the synopsis released recently seem to mirror what was said in the title. A rebirth not only of the two protagonists, Neo and Trinity, but of the entire Matrix system.

Also in the aforementioned synopsis, moreover, there is talk of a “choice” to be made, described as the only way to escape from the new reality created by the system. Longtime fans can’t help but remember the now iconic phrase from the first Matrix, “Red pill or blue pill?”, The “key” used by Neo and his companions to escape from the golden cage that held them prisoner.

“In a world torn between two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose whether to follow, once again, the white rabbit. The choice, however illusionary it may be, is still the only way out of the Matrix, which is now stronger, safer and more dangerous than it has ever been. “

The curiosity about the work done by Lana Wachowsk – the only one of the two sisters to have returned to work on the project – is undoubtedly high at this point. Especially if we consider the reasons that led her to reopen the Matrix chapter, reasons that go far beyond mere earnings – given that the Matrix franchise has already proved highly profitable.

In the cast of the film, in addition to Keanu Reeves as Neo e Carrie-Anne Moss in those of Trinity, we will see the return of Jada Pinkett Smith in the guise of Niobe, Lambert Wilson in those of the Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt in Agent Johnson’s suit and tie.

Among the new entries of the franchise Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Morpheus), Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick (Bugs), Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman And Christina Ricci.

Before closing we remind you that Matrix Resurrections will hit theaters in January 2022.

