Matrix Resurrections: Neo and Trinity reunited in a new photo

Neo and Trinity reunited in a new photo from Matrix Resurrections in the same San Francisco coffee shop seen in the film’s trailer.

Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in one scene

A new photo of Matrix Resurrections see Neo and Trinity reunited in the sci-fi action sequel. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, in a coffee shop, look perplexed at something or someone who is off-screen in the image that gives us a detailed look at the look of the characters.

Written and directed by Lana Wachowski, the cast of Matrix Resurrections is once again led by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. With them are veterans Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson and newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci.

The new photo from Matrix Resurrections doesn’t reveal much in the way of clarification for the still mysterious plot, but it does offer a glimpse into the development of Trinity and Neo’s relationship. The first trailer of the film saw the two reunite in a San Francisco bar, the same as the photo seen the large neon sign “Simmulatte” behind the two. The Matrix Resurrection trailer hinted that the cafeteria was the setting for an action sequence in which Trinity is revealed to possess mind-blowing powers.

Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves and the cast reflect on the legacy of the saga

This the synopsis of Matrix Resurrections: In a world where two realities exist – the everyday and what lies beneath the surface – Thomas Anderson will have to choose whether to follow the white rabbit once again. Choice is the only way to be in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, safer, and more dangerous than before.

The release of Matrix Resurrections is set for January 1, 2022.