Matrix Resurrections, Neo and Trinity together in the new image from the film

A new photo of Matrix Resurrections spread by USA Today shows Neo and Trinity together again in the new chapter of the franchise even though they seem very worried about something. What exactly is going on? Nobody knows yet.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss They will reprise their iconic roles as franchise co-creator Lana Wachowski returns as director, also signing the script with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon. Also in the cast are Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neil Patrick Harris and Christina Ricci.

As anticipated by the Matrix Resurrections trailer, the film picks up 20 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions with Neo living a normal life in San Francisco once again under the name of Thomas A. Anderson, who regularly sees a therapist prescribe blue pills. One day, Anderson runs into Trinity, although neither of them recognizes each other, and shortly thereafter he reunites with Morpheus, offering him a red pill and a chance to open his eyes to the truth about the Matrix. After two years of production and delays related to COVID-19, the film is preparing for its long-awaited release and the new image released, which you can see at the bottom of the news, anticipates the awaited reunion even if things do not seem quiet with the two who look suspiciously at a mysterious off-screen presence.

While the duration of Matrix Resurrections may have been revealed, the film will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on December 22nd.