Matrix Resurrections, Neo is back in the new enigmatic poster

Matrix Resurrections hits theaters next month and Warner Bros. is stepping up its ad campaign by releasing a brand new poster starring Keanu Reeves’ Neo.

The first Matrix Resurrections trailer didn’t reveal much of one plot that will remain top-secret until the film hits theaters on December 22, although more and more information is starting to filter online such as the presence of the characters played by Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving. The film, directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski, stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff.

The brand new poster, which you can see at the bottom of the news, confirms that Neo (Keanu Reeves) will once again wear his characteristic trench coat but looking more closely we can see that the image shows the silhouette of Neo walking towards a mysterious young woman, who appears to be the character of Jessica Henwick. Twenty years after the first film, the franchise that helped define pop culture at the turn of the century it’s back and fans couldn’t be more excited than that. Matrix was released in 1999 and was acclaimed around the world, the original won four Oscars and grossed $ 463 million. What do you think of this new poster? Let us know in the comments and check out the new photos from Matrix Resurrections.