News

Matrix Resurrections, Neo is back in the new enigmatic poster

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 10 1 minute read

Matrix Resurrections hits theaters next month and Warner Bros. is stepping up its ad campaign by releasing a brand new poster starring Keanu Reeves’ Neo.

The first Matrix Resurrections trailer didn’t reveal much of one plot that will remain top-secret until the film hits theaters on December 22, although more and more information is starting to filter online such as the presence of the characters played by Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving. The film, directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski, stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff.

The brand new poster, which you can see at the bottom of the news, confirms that Neo (Keanu Reeves) will once again wear his characteristic trench coat but looking more closely we can see that the image shows the silhouette of Neo walking towards a mysterious young woman, who appears to be the character of Jessica Henwick. Twenty years after the first film, the franchise that helped define pop culture at the turn of the century it’s back and fans couldn’t be more excited than that. Matrix was released in 1999 and was acclaimed around the world, the original won four Oscars and grossed $ 463 million. What do you think of this new poster? Let us know in the comments and check out the new photos from Matrix Resurrections.

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

By the sea predicted the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

July 24, 2021

Mila Kunis, Biography and Filmography of the Actress

September 9, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage canceled due to tragedy

August 18, 2021

“I wouldn’t have been a Hollywood star in the 1930s”

September 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button