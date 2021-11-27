Matrix Resurrections: new poster for the event film with Keanu Reeves

The new Matrix Resurrections poster takes us back to the origins of the saga, with the protagonists in action and a very familiar mood.

The Matrix saga is about to return, in a big way, with Matrix Resurrections, in Italian cinemas from 1 January 2022: the new poster of the film sees the protagonists of this revival in the foreground, with the inevitable Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss to new entries Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eréndira Ibarra and Jessica Henwick.

Matrix Resurrections is coming to theaters and HBO Max this Christmas.

Matrix Resurrections is the long-awaited fourth film in the iconic and groundbreaking franchise that has redefined a genre. Directed by visionary director Lana Wachowski, the film once again reunites stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith and will be in Italian cinemas starting January 1, 2022.

This is the official synopsis:

In a world divided between two realities – there is everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson must figure out whether to follow the white rabbit once again. You have to choose whether to stay outside or inside the Matrix, which has become stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever.

