Matrix Resurrections, new video clip with Keanu Reeves

Face to face between Bugs and Neo in the new Matrix Resurrections clip. The chosen one is gripped by some fragmented memories. It’s time to go back to the rabbit hole

The theatrical release of Matrix Resurrections is approaching, in Italy available on the big screen fromJanuary 1, 2021. There is a lot of talk about this fourth film in the famous saga, with fans who can’t wait to find out what Lana Wachowski has in store for them. At the center of it all should be a love story, the one between Neo and Trinity. A second chance for them, who have no memory of their past, or almost.

Matrix Resurrections, new clip deepening



Matrix Resurrections, because Keanu Reeves prefers Neo to John Wick IGN has released an exclusive video clip of Matrix Resurrections, showing Neo and Bugs. The latter is a very important character in the new film of the franchise. We see a Keanu Reeves ready to leap into the void, probably propelled by fragmented memories in his own mind. Something inside him tells him he can fly but Bugs intervenes just in time to save him. Its journey will begin elsewhere. She explains to him that she was saved by him, or at least by a version of the elect. She was lost in the game of machines and he woke her up. Now she is the one who holds out her hand to him, proposing that he follow the rabbit into its lair.

Matrix Resurrections, plot and cast deepening



Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves reveals the craziest scene An official synopsis was not provided that could well explain the story that will be developed in Matrix Resurrections. However, something was said in various interviews by those directly involved. Once again we will find ourselves facing a world divided into two realities. There is what everyone sees, created by machines. A more stable and dangerous simulation than ever. On the other side, behind the curtains, is the real world. To see it, however, a leap of faith is needed. Neo remembers nothing of his past, even if some shreds haunt him. How is it possible that he is still alive? The same fate befell Trinity and somehow the two will have a second chance to fulfill their dream of love. here is the cast of Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves

Carrie-Anne Moss

Yahya Abdul Mateen II

Neil Patrick Harris

Jada Pinektt Smith

Jessica Henwick

Jonathan Groff

Toby Onwumere

Max Riemelt

Erendira Ibarra

Priyanka Chopra

Andrew Caldwell

Ellen Hollman

Daniel Bernhardt