Matrix Resurrections, revealed the length of the film with Keanu Reeves?

Posted on
Matrix Resurrections Shaping up to be one of the most interesting films of the year, nearly twenty years after the original Matrix trilogy ended Keanu Reeves will be returning as Neo and now we have an idea of ​​how long the film will last.

According to Twitter user and insider @bigscreenleaks, the final duration of the film will be two hours and twenty-seven minutes, as you can see in the tweet at the bottom of the news. Warner Bros. has not confirmed the indiscretion which is still to be taken with a grain of salt at the moment.

Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity and it will not be the only known face, even Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhardt and Lambert Wilson will return. Among the new entries we will find Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J Smith, Ellen Hollman and Christina Ricci.

There plot of the film is still top secret, Warner Bros. only confirmed that Reeves and Moss would return to lead the franchise as Neo and Trinity, respectively. A first trailer for Matrix Resurrections was released about a month ago, the film will hit theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd.

If you want to get ready for the new chapter of the Wachowskis saga, don’t miss our recap of the Matrix in just ten minutes.

