Matrix Resurrections, review of the film with Keanu Reeves

The first factor that must be emphasized to fully understand the new Matrix Resurrections signed by Lana Wachowski – which does not necessarily mean appreciating it – is that it is an extremely personal work. So personal that it has probably become a poster film. And as often happens in these cases you risk losing the sense of proportion.

Not that Wachowski has particularly shown to possess them previously: remaining within this cinematic universe if the first Matrix it was perfectly orchestrated, the latter Reloaded he already had problems of balance (while flaunting a portentous staging), while the third Revolutions it exploded in a virtually uninterrupted conflagration of battles.

Matrix Resurrections it is an extremely personal work

Matrix Resurrections it is decidedly better structured than the last episode, yet almost immediately it gets bogged down in a metacinematographic game with the viewer drowning the rhythm of the narrative. Lana Wachowski he intends to set the record straight right away: this is his film, he can do whatever he wants with it, first of all have fun with it. In the tangle of references, of mirrors that (do not) show the difference between fiction and reality, the film very soon loses a narrative thread that fortunately will find part in the second half, more focused on the love story between Neo and Trinity – even if in this case it would be better to call them Thomas Anderson And Tiffany.

And it is precisely by moving forward in the development of history that we fully understand how much Lana Wachowski has put of herself, of her personal story in this feature film: the protagonist played by Keanu Reeves he is in fact ferried back into the Matrix by the new character of Bugs, played by Jessica Henwick.

Bugs as Lana’s alter ego

It is quite clearly an alter ego of the director herself, a sort of Charon who helps Neo to reconnect with the female part, that is Tiffany / Trinity, fundamental to complete his nature and get to face the domination of the machines. Matrix Resurrection is, behind the mainstream spectacle of thunderous staging and special effects, a parable about change, about the discovery and acceptance of one’s own nature.

Unfortunately in the course of the film the passion of Lana Wachowski too often it becomes ostentation, a problem that makes his discourse all too explicit in the message and much less fluid in the dramatic development. Despite some good moments due to the author’s cinephile passion for genre cinema – the homage to zombie movies and especially to Train to Busan is very funny – Matrix Resurrections seems to be a feature film that does not seem to have a separate identity from that of its author, and this paradoxically harms the two main characters: Thomas Anderson is a decidedly too “agitated” figure in the course of the narration, he is transported by Bugs and Morpheus towards his destiny without really having an active part that makes the narrative arc robust.

And when he finally gets to his milestone, he has to pass the baton of action to Tiffany. This certainly doesn’t help Keanu Reeves to Carrie-Anne Moss to “resurrect” the characters, failing to make them once again the cinematic icons they had become with the first chapter of the franchise.

Matrix Resurrections is it to be rejected?

This new one must therefore be rejected in its entirety Matrix Resurrections? If you want to be objective, there really isn’t much to promote, or even save. However, as we wrote at the beginning, it is a work that, despite all its obvious defects, is personal, brazen, hyperbolic. The courage to make mistakes shown by Lana Wachowski in the end turns out to be much more interesting and stimulating for the mind than the vast majority of contemporary blockbusters, as “perfect” in narrative construction or staging as really helpless on an intellectual level. For heaven’s sake, cinema doesn’t have to be a cognitive experience, entertainment remains a fundamental part of the experience.

However, the fact remains that, even in its being ultimately disappointing, Matrix Resurrections remains preferable to almost all of the mainstream Hollywood cinema seen this year.