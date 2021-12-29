Matrix Resurrections, review of the new chapter of the cult saga with Keanu Reeves

Red pill or blue pill? It was 1999 when the world began to know the universe of Matrix, the film that would have had a huge impact not only on the film industry but becoming a real phenomenon of costume with its mixture of genres and influences, a science fiction film with a philosophical subtext with spectacular action sequences (the innovative “bullet time”), and the many elements that have become iconic that have made school, carving out a prominent place in pop culture.

Now, almost twenty years after the third chapter, the saga comes back to life with this new one Matrix Resurrections, at the helm of which she remained the only one Lana Wachowski (without her sister Lilly, who had made previous films with her). At the beginning of the story we find Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves), employed by a large company for which he has created a very successful series of video games, called the Matrix, in which he has developed a story suggested by his own imagination, or at least so he believes: every now and then he is tormented by visions that make it difficult for him to separate reality from fantasy, just as he cannot explain some of the things that happen to him in daily life, for example why he feels so intrigued by a woman named Tiffany (Carrie-Anne Moss) a mother of a family he meets in a coffee shop. It will be the meeting with a mysterious blue-haired girl, Bugs (Jessica Henwick), to question the certainties of Thomas, aka Neo, thus leading him to be faced with a series of choices (which perhaps, then, are not at all).

In the age of sagas, sequels, prequels, reboots, spin-offs that follow one another both in the cinema and on TV, this aspect is addressed by the same Resurrections: in the most “half” part of the film, the need to find innovative ideas is discussed, while at the same time reflecting on the legacy left by their predecessors.

The result is a definitely self-referential film, which continually celebrates and pays homage to the first three episodes both by recreating and citing some scenes, and by showing actual videos and stills taken from those films, like flashbacks: we are returning to an iconic territory, it is this is the message, as also reiterated by the younger characters who turn to Neo calling him a myth, a legend (there is also a reference to the fact that the character shows almost no signs of aging, a recurring joke among Keanu Reeves fans who in fact, in the meantime, he became the protagonist of another successful action saga such as John Wick).

The premise therefore is that the viewer knows more than the protagonists and therefore waits for them to reach that awareness that they initially lack and which then allows them to enter the climax of the action.

It is inevitable to think that virtual reality, the algorithms that regulate and determine daily life, the idea of ​​a flat and homologated existence following choices imposed from above, are concepts that have acquired much more relevance, becoming familiar by now. today compared to the release of the first Matrix; This new chapter, however, does not tackle the question head-on, it proposes reflections on destiny and free will but also suggests that the real danger is not machines and technology, but rather the use that certain human beings can make of them. At the heart of everything, in fact, there is basically a love story: that between Neo and Trinity which, stripped of technological trappings, is a symbol of a bond that strengthens both parties, which pushes us to live the life that truly corresponds to us. , and thus try to do it in a better place.

The cast sees new incarnations of characters already known (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II And Jonathan Groff) some return (Jada Pinkett Smith) and some new entries (Neil Patrick Smith), while in minor roles there are also several actors from the series Sense8, another project by Wachowski, a variegated group in which, however, one feels the absence of more charismatic characters already in the writing phase, especially among the villains.

Visually the film has a more glossy look, and even brighter, than the other episodes, even if thinking of other authors, one above all Christopher Nolan, who in recent years have amazed with the creation of amazing and visionary worlds although anchored to reality, here, on the other hand, there is no search for something aesthetically innovative or revolutionary, even in real action scenes, some more compelling, others less so.

Matrix Resurrections it is therefore a film that focuses on the nostalgia effect by drawing on the heritage of the franchise, in a continuation that is at the same time a restart, with an open ending that thus lays the foundations for any future chapters in which to further expand the story and characters, making the most of its potential.

Evaluation of Matilde Capozio:

6 on 10