Matrix Resurrections streaming on HBO Max? Keanu Reeves’ joke

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Keanu Reeves, which we will soon see again as Neo for Matrix Resurrections, joked about streaming the film on HBO Max, which will be released simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service on December 22, in the US (arrives in theaters January 1, 2022).

After the interviewer admits he will probably watch Matrix Resurrections at home on a laptop, Reeves jokingly scolded him: “Friend? Don’t stream that movie… Don’t stream that movie. What are you, crazy? Are you going to stream the new Matrix on a laptop? “

Only after a while the actor ‘gave up’, agreeing with the journalist that if he liked, he could also watch it in streaming, but it is clear that Reeves’ joke aims to defend the vision of the film in the hall that remains the maximum experience in front of a film.

Matrix Resurrections is played by Keanu Reeves And Carrie Anne Moss, but also from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the franchise of Aquaman), Jessica Henwick (for TV Iron Fist, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, for TV Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl – Liar love), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV Quantum), Christina Ricci (TV Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV Friends for death – Dead to Me), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (series Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), And Jada Pinkett Smith (Power Attack 3 – Angel Has Fallen, Gotham for TV).

Wachowski’s chosen behind-the-scenes creative team includes collaborators from Sense8: cinematographers Daniele Massaccesi and John Toll, production designers Hugh Bateup and Peter Walpole, editor Joseph Jett Sally, costume designer Lindsay Pugh, visual effects supervisor Dan Glass and composers Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer. Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in association with Village Roadshow Pictures, in association with Venus Castina Productions, Matrix Resurrections. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and will be in Italian cinemas starting January 1, 2022.